Here’s your daily reminder that Senator Chris Murphy is a pandering douche-rocket.

Your daily reminder that… Republicans never had a plan to replace the ACA. Republicans don’t have a plan to replace the ACA. Republicans are never going to have a plan to replace the ACA. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 15, 2018

Would someone please tell Chris that Republicans have always talked about repealing Obamacare and that their base wouldn’t want them to replace Obamacare because the government has no business being involved in health insurance?

Thanks.

Yeah, he thought this tweet was super edgy and stuff but all it really did was lead to an awesome opportunity to troll the senator:

Bragging that there’s no plan to put off the house fire you started is not a positive, Chrissy.https://t.co/MLWME9Ej1w — 🎄Patrick🎄 (@ArgentineTea) December 15, 2018

Seeing it die is all I want for christmas. I'd also settle for a Class 3 full auto M1919 🙂 — Huckleberry (@SpartanGrp) December 15, 2018

And your plan stunk. Now try and work together! 🇺🇸 — Pirate (@PIRATE1775) December 15, 2018

Or better yet, stay out of health insurance altogether!

Well seeing as the government should have never gotten into the health care business to begin with.. pic.twitter.com/WcnGhGIzhG — AreYouMadYet (@AreYaMadYet) December 15, 2018

ACA is a lie. Millions of Americans insurance premiums doubled or tripled. — Mark Price (@osumark) December 16, 2018

Chris – just one question – what healthcare plan do you have? Must be nice — Michael Marlatt (@jakemem77) December 15, 2018

A nice, cushy one that taxpayers foot the bill for.

Taking Away ACA in itself is a plus; it never should've passed… — Dashtork (@OKeefeScott) December 17, 2018

‘Nuff said.

