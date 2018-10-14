If you are not here legally in this country you do not get to vote.

Period. The end.

That’s not racist, that’s not bigoted, that’s the law.

And the fact that we have Democratic gubernatorial candidates like Stacey Abrams openly claiming ‘undocumented’ immigrants are part of the blue wave should be a HUGE wake-up call.

Watch.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate says “undocumented” people are part of the ‘blue wave’ pic.twitter.com/uSxdA2dkEU — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 14, 2018

Umm … Stacey, if they vote in our elections that’s illegal.

Did she just admit Democrats can’t win unless they cheat?

Hey, at least she’s honest.

Hey Georgia. Your Democrat candidate for governor wants ILLEGAL immigrants to vote.#GAgov –> https://t.co/RLJRUlQmD2 — kerry – user of straws (@K1erry) October 14, 2018

Strategy revealed! — TonynTennessee (@TennesseeTonyn) October 14, 2018

The is is the only way they have a chance to win the midterms Vote GOP, keep the majority and end the insanity. — Carolyn L Daniels (@witchylou02) October 14, 2018

If you do not understand the laws of these lands, you have no business running for public office. She should be roundly repudiated at the polls. — Denise Griffitts (@DeniseGriffitts) October 14, 2018

We’re pretty sure even she knows it’s illegal to vote in this country if you’re not a legal citizen, she just doesn’t care.

Voter fraud. They don’t even try to hide. — Michelle ComesLast (@miriam_michelle) October 14, 2018

Interesting tidbit of honesty!! — Sandy Mehall (@sandymehall) October 14, 2018

Interesting how brazen they are about cheating, yup.

