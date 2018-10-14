If you are not here legally in this country you do not get to vote.

Period. The end.

That’s not racist, that’s not bigoted, that’s the law.

And the fact that we have Democratic gubernatorial candidates like Stacey Abrams openly claiming ‘undocumented’ immigrants are part of the blue wave should be a HUGE wake-up call.

Watch.

Umm … Stacey, if they vote in our elections that’s illegal.

Did she just admit Democrats can’t win unless they cheat?

Trending

Hey, at least she’s honest.

We’re pretty sure even she knows it’s illegal to vote in this country if you’re not a legal citizen, she just doesn’t care.

Interesting how brazen they are about cheating, yup.

Related:

What in the ABSOLUTE eff?! WaPo’s anti-male op-ed ‘Thanks for not raping us’ is a dumpster fire of hate and STUPID

‘He knows his role so SHUT YOUR MOUTH!’ Leftist mob targets Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for casting himself as John Henry

‘Love you too, MOM’! Sean Spicier tweets play-by-play of Kavanaugh’s confirmation and Lefties totally LOSE their sh*t

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: georgiaillegal immigrantsStacey Abrams