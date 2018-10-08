ThinkProgress’ editor Judd Legum tried SO HARD to follow suit with other progressives who claim the system is broken any and every time they don’t get their way. Surely you’ve noticed how they’ve been complaining about the Electoral College since Trump beat Hillary, right? They had NO problem with the EC when Obama won in 2008 and 2012, but the instant they lost it was because our system is broken.

Not because their ideas suck or anything.

Speaking of sucky ideas, this thread is painful but we thought we’d share our misery with you because we’re giving that way.

1. The confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice is the culmination of two decades in American politics where a distinct minority has seized the lion's share of political power. We can fix it. https://t.co/zb0FbgZENh — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 8, 2018

Huh? Maybe he missed it but there was a Democrat in the White House 10 of those last 20 years.

2. Kavanaugh was nominated by a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes, opposed by a majority of the Americans and confirmed by Senators representing about 44% of the country. It doesn't have to be this way. https://t.co/zb0FbgZENh — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 8, 2018

If California decided who sits on the Supreme Court he might almost have a point. Ok, not really.

3. The only reason Kavanaugh is sitting in the Supreme Court today is that millions of taxpayers in DC and Puerto Rico are denied any Congressional representation. Changing that is achievable and does not require an act of Congress.https://t.co/zb0FbgZENh — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 8, 2018

WHA?

IT’S ALL A PLOT.

4. The electoral college is a vestige of slavery designed to give the South enhanced political power even as it continued to enslave African Americans. It has no legitimate role in today's politics and can be eliminated. https://t.co/zb0FbgZENh — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 8, 2018

A vestige of slavery.

WOW.

5. It wasn't so long ago that Democrats controlled the White House, the House and had a super majority in the Senate. Yet there was no effort to make structural changes to make our democracy more reflective of the will of Americans. That needs to change. https://t.co/zb0FbgZENh — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 8, 2018

Alrighty.

6. More on how to end minority rule and the Democrats' strange reluctance to exercise political power in my newsletter, Popular Information. Sign up at https://t.co/Gl6evXRDcZ. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 8, 2018

But of course, a progressive wants mob rule. They totally miss the point of being a Republic …

Dammit, public education!

"Losing" — an essay by @JuddLegum — Steven J Burns (@StevenJBurns) October 8, 2018

*snort*

When Democrats lose, they want to change the rules. — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) October 8, 2018

Every. Time.

Have you noticed when your party doesn’t get its way, it changes the rules to force through whatever it is they want, then later that same rule is used against them? Maybe follow the constitution to your benefit? — Amy Oh (@AmyOhMG) October 8, 2018

Time to stop your whining. And please stop disseminating your tilted and biased "facts". There is an ideological impasse in this country that makes unity impossible. A revolution has begun that is going to get even nastier before it's over. Be glad it's relegated to the polls. — Andrew Cook (@andrewny2017) October 8, 2018

Gosh Judd, this went well.

Or not.

