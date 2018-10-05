‘Oh good, it’s Gloria Allred preaching to us about Kavanaugh’ … said no one, ever.

You know when Michael Avenatti grows up he wants to be her, right? Hey, it’s on him to prove otherwise. That’s how this works now, right?

*sigh*

Seriously, how desperate are our good friends on the Left if they’re trotting ol’ Gloria out?

Watch.

TicToc spoke to @GloriaAllred about the potential implications of Kavanaugh's confirmation ahead of Friday's Senate vote pic.twitter.com/3MPjfy8IYw — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 5, 2018

We could have gone our whole lives never hearing or seeing this so of course, we had to share it with you all.

You’re welcome.

Gloria Allred has already been proven to be involved in case with falsified "evidence." That she is part of his surprises me not in the least. You and your daughter should both crawl back under a rock. You owe everyyone involved in this one monumental apology! — ❤ karen 👻🍁🍂🌾🌰🎃 (@i_sing_my_heart) October 5, 2018

Not sure what they were thinking here.

Finally, the most scandalous lawyer — Juliana Stone🔹 (@Ay4Juliana) October 5, 2018

Eat your heart out, Avenatti.

There she is. Wrap it up folks it’s over. — Robert Books (@booksy78) October 5, 2018

Everyone go home.

For goodness sake!😅 starting to feel like a variety show! 😅😅😅 — 🇺🇸Constance 🇺🇸🐰💕 (@conniezey1) October 5, 2018

Like ‘The Gong Show’ but not as funny.

Now that Allred has stuck her nose in this confirms that Kavenaugh is perfect for the Supreme Court. — Tony Williams (@backstageclass) October 5, 2018

Yup, it’a done deal.

