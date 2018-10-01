Quotes can be inconvenient things, especially when they completely destroy your narrative against President Trump. Right Democrats?

See, Democrats have been pretending that Trump is trying to micromanage and manipulate the FBI investigation, even accusing him of capping the time they can spend on it. EVIL TRUMP still wants to hide something …

Except that’s not true, at all, and in fact, it is the Democrats who proposed limiting the FBI investigation. Hey, don’t take our word for it, take theirs:

Helpful read from @JohnCornyn and his team– Before goalposts began slipping backwards, Democrats were calling for a limited FBI investigation the exact length Republicans and the White House have now asked for.https://t.co/1W34fi2ugk pic.twitter.com/gkaCkyzFxJ — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 1, 2018

Give ’em Hell, Orrin!

Huh, even Senator Mazie Hirono said seven days … that would be a week. Our favorite though is Chuck, ‘It will not take a tremendous amount of time.’

Democrats have become their own worst enemies.

Forget about goal posts. Democrats are attempting to move the entire stadium. — Todd Cohen (@molonosoff) October 1, 2018

Surprised? You let them take an inch… pic.twitter.com/YnsvtXcr0b — Keith Lavery (@jitshurts) October 1, 2018

Respectfully, you guys are far too nice to these out-of-control democrats. — Earl 🎸🎶🐕🏠 (@itisearl) October 1, 2018

Respectfully, he’s right.

This is beyond ridiculous at this point … we hope Mitch is being honest and they vote on Kavanaugh this week.

GIT ‘ER DONE!

