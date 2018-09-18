Matthew Dowd seems to think that even if there is zero credible evidence against Kavanaugh we should condemn him based on one accusation from a woman who can’t remember where or when the event in question took place.

Wonder if Dowd would feel the same if some woman he didn’t know showed up from three decades ago and accused him of something like this?

Should we just believe her?

Evidence and specifics don’t matter, you see. We must achieve Larger Justice. pic.twitter.com/qYt3UQ0IIC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 18, 2018

Larger justice.

Right.

Wonder if he feels the same about Keith Ellison’s accuser, Karen Monahan.

We looked to see if Dowd responded but it looks to us like he decided to subtweet anyone who disagreed with him instead because he’s brave like that.

The MAGA folks are out in droves bashing anyone who says we should believe the woman. It is a full on attack mode by gop partisans on anyone who stands up for dr. Ford. Fyi, I also believed the women who accused Bill clinton. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 18, 2018

Oh, well that fixes everything.

Dowd missed the point. People want evidence before they throw all in and decide Kavanaugh’s life should be ruined. That’s it. And considering Ford has refused to respond to Grassley … c’mon.

Interesting you mention evidence, she has admissible, corroborating evidence and a polygraph test. Judge Kavanaugh has repeatedly given testimony contradicted by documents during his hearing. But it's all a wash, right? — YardGoats18 (@yungsammybb) September 18, 2018

Huh?

There is no contemporaneous evidence, by her own admission, and your claim about his testimony is without merit: https://t.co/If78jCivUn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 18, 2018

Womp womp.

the more i read comments like this.. i worry for sons, husbands, college students, and the ability to have fair juries… YES ms ford should be taken seriously.. but she can not be more "believed" than K on what is available now imo, — n longmire (@nklongmire) September 18, 2018

Having a vagina doesn’t automatically make someone more believable.

They would have loved Matthew Dowd during the Salem witch trials in 1692-1693. — Michael Dainton (@huskermikeohio) September 18, 2018

Eep.

Of course, why not destroy this man's honorable life/career based on a vague 36 yr old allegation where the accuser remembers none of the key provable/disprovable facts. How convenient for the Liberal Mob. If a male student attempted to rape me, I'd remember the date. #Kavanaugh — Kathleen 🇺🇸 (@Kathleen_in_NE) September 18, 2018

I change my mind. @matthewjdowd has an even worse take than @JRubinBlogger. Yikes. — Cory M (@IToldYouMonsoon) September 18, 2018

Wow. That’s SERIOUSLY bad. Ha!

I say let’s go with the truth. Show the evidence and proof it. If not. Carry on. — GOLDEN GONZALES 🇺🇸 (@goldeng03) September 18, 2018

