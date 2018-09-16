Common decency tells us there is never an appropriate event to compare to the Holocaust … so don’t do it. Honestly, if you can’t make your point without exploiting one of the worst tragedies in the history of this WORLD then you really don’t have much of a point to make in the first place.

Only Jennifer Rubin could find a way to compare Donald Trump to a Holocaust denier.

MSNBC's Jennifer Rubin on the people who died in Hurricane Maria: "Donald Trump has killed those people twice….and that's what death denial, that's what Holocaust denial, that's what all these denial syndromes are all about." pic.twitter.com/yez8Pq45C9 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 16, 2018

Killing the people twice …

This was just really gross.

Crazy as hell — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) September 16, 2018

And really nasty.

And we wonder why our country is so fractured. THIS is why. Infrastructure problems were longstanding& had more to do with the acknowledged deaths than Trump. The ONLY way I would agree that the Harvard & GWU studies are right is if they have done others-Katrina-as comparison. — KEE (@superbucks2050) September 16, 2018

People on the left are even squirming at this one. Yikes. Disturbing. — Closet News Junkie (@NewsCloset) September 16, 2018

Beyond embarrassing. There’s no better reason to re-elect Trump than to enjoy how Rubin will react. — Morris Applebaum IV (@Applebaum4th) September 16, 2018

We keep pointing this out to our friends in the Resistance, that the crazier they behave the more likely Trump is to get re-elected but they never listen.

So Trump is now colluding with Poseidon to create hurricanes? — Terrance Mulloy (@TerranceMulloy) September 16, 2018

But of course!

The Harvard report on 3000 people in PR dying never tracked names, death certs, nor cause of death. No tangible evidence, just assumptions. The corrupt gov't of PR were the blame for so much suffering. Taking FEMA $$ for bonuses, & keeping supplies for themselves was dispicable! — Ms C (@sewprecocious) September 16, 2018

But Trump.

Forget the millions of bottles of water that are still sitting on an airfield there … Trump let Puerto Ricans die because he hates brown people or something. And if he denies 3000 people died that makes him as evil as someone who denies the Holocaust.

Crazy. As. Hell.

To liken a hurricane to the holocaust, is not only irresponsible, it’s also wildly inappropriate and disingenuous. Shame on her. — Chris Groban (@GrobanChris) September 16, 2018

Exploiting the Holocaust to own Trump.

Classy, Jennifer.

