Didn’t Michale Moore’s big break come from making a movie about a greedy rich guy?

Oh the irony.

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Moore's ex-wife claims he stiffed her out of movie profits https://t.co/JgncJ0dZyD pic.twitter.com/pRdmKT1qqT

From Page Six:

Documentarian Kathleen Glynn is cranking up the Fahrenheit on her fellow filmmaker-ex husband Michael Moore, hauling him to court for allegedly stiffing her on profits from their movie projects.

Glynn and the “Fahrenheit 9/11” director split in 2014after 23 years of marriage, and an even longer business partnership.

“She was the driving force in the making of many of [his] films and other ventures in which Mr. Moore was the featured personality, dating back to their first big success, ‘Roger and Me’ (1989),” Glynn’s attorney Bonnie Rabin says in the new Manhattan Supreme Court suit.

Glynn also produced the Academy Award-winning “Bowling for Columbine” about the Columbine High School massacre and “Fahrenheit 9/11” — “the highest-grossing documentary film of all time.”