We get it.

The Left REALLY wants to believe the anonymous coward behind the New York Times op-ed is some high-level, super-important, well-connected undercover member of the Resistance (some are claiming it’s Pence, HA!) but even Hillary’s campaign communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, is poopooing that idea.

See for yourself.

Fwiw, based on my experience with NYT sourcing rules for Administration officials, this person could easily be someone most of us have never heard of & more junior than you’d expect. Like a deputy at legislative affairs or NEC. — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) September 6, 2018

It’s probably someone we’ve never heard of before.

And you know, considering who she worked for, that she would admit this is pretty telling.

Likely another nothing-burger and once again the media turns out to be the boy who cried wolf.

From Hillary Clinton’s campaign communications director – and this is why it’s impossible to evaluate how important the anonymous NYT op-ed is. Without knowing how high up the author truly is, the op-ed leads me to no conclusions. https://t.co/IvRVLueU4L — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 6, 2018

Word.

It is a total nothing burger, it could be anybody including Jim Comey or some other overt partisan. Absolutely nothing new here, slow news day. — Georgia Satellite (@Geo_Satellite) September 6, 2018

Could even be the janitor! — Linda (@lyn911) September 6, 2018

Could be a janitor’s assistant.

Agreed. If things are as dire as this anonymous piece contends, then this is important enough to go on-record without regard to keeping a job. If that’s the case, patriotism dictates accuser willing to publicly stand behind his/her claims. — Bob Lewis (@BobLewisOfRVA) September 6, 2018

In other words, put up or shut up.

Give us a name or doesn’t count! #waterswave — Leslie Waters (@Leslie_Waters) September 6, 2018

It could be me! — Jamie Masnyk (@Mazman2727) September 6, 2018

We knew it!

Ha!

Sounds like what staffers donin any office: They complain. — Douglas I Roberts (@dir1957) September 6, 2018

Actually, it was Colonel Mustard in the copy room with the tablet.

Hey, it’s as believable as anything else out there.

Don’t judge.

