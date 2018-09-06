We get it.

The Left REALLY wants to believe the anonymous coward behind the New York Times op-ed is some high-level, super-important, well-connected undercover member of the Resistance (some are claiming it’s Pence, HA!) but even Hillary’s campaign communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, is poopooing that idea.

See for yourself.

It’s probably someone we’ve never heard of before.

And you know, considering who she worked for, that she would admit this is pretty telling.

Likely another nothing-burger and once again the media turns out to be the boy who cried wolf.

Trending

Word.

Could be a janitor’s assistant.

In other words, put up or shut up.

We knew it!

Ha!

Actually, it was Colonel Mustard in the copy room with the tablet.

Hey, it’s as believable as anything else out there.

Don’t judge.

Related:

Get your RECEIPT! Kimberley Strassel OWNS Dianne Feinstein about semi-automatic firearms in 1 PERFECT tweet

MELTDOWN! Brit Hume’s take on the #NYTimesOpEd is SPOT ON so of course the Resistance TOTALLY sh*t the bed

ON FIRE! Dana Loesch BLISTERS Jack and takes his BS ‘algorithm’ excuse for censoring the Right APART

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ari FleischerHillary ClintonJennifer Palmierinew york timesNYTimesOpEd