Sarah Palin wasn’t just uninvited from John McCain’s funeral, she was actually disinvited.

Which seems harsh for a woman who was deemed ‘good’ enough to be his running mate in 2008 but hey, what do we know? Psh, we just work here.

And in the midst of social media either cheering this move or being outraged about it, one very unexpected voice popped up on Twitter reaching out to Sarah … and yeah, we’ve looked for the blue check more than once.

It really is Lindsay Lohan.

You can’t make this stuff up.

And you also can’t make up the way people reacted to it.

These people are NUTTY.

Trending

Imagine being this shallow in your ideals that you’d let a meeting between a favorite star and Sarah Palin ‘lose’ you.

*you’re*

The nerve of Lindsay to meet with someone they disagree with.

Should we point out that this is why they lost in 2016?

Nah.

Related:

Sanger would be PROUD: Stacy Washington DRAGS pro-abort group for most RACIST billboard maybe EVER

DAAAAMN! Jim Jordan takes the FBI APART point by BRUTAL point for what they knew and HID from the Court

‘You know NOTHING about me.’ Sharyl Attkisson OWNS trolls calling her RACIST for dismantling media’s divisive rhetoric

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: funeralLindsay LohanmccainSarah Palin