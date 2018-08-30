Sarah Palin wasn’t just uninvited from John McCain’s funeral, she was actually disinvited.

Which seems harsh for a woman who was deemed ‘good’ enough to be his running mate in 2008 but hey, what do we know? Psh, we just work here.

And in the midst of social media either cheering this move or being outraged about it, one very unexpected voice popped up on Twitter reaching out to Sarah … and yeah, we’ve looked for the blue check more than once.

It really is Lindsay Lohan.

#rip I send my love to the family & also @SarahPalinUSA for being such a strong woman with him. Maybe it is time we meet.. 🙏🏻#GODBLESSAMERICA — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) August 30, 2018

You can’t make this stuff up.

And you also can’t make up the way people reacted to it.

These people are NUTTY.

Imagine being this shallow in your ideals that you’d let a meeting between a favorite star and Sarah Palin ‘lose’ you.

Strong Women can usually name a newspaper — Erik Truedson (@eriktruedson) August 30, 2018

Lindsay, stop. Please. — p . l o 🌺 🌷 🌸 (@PriscillaLopez) August 30, 2018

Youre cancelled — R-YO (@DirtyBarzan) August 30, 2018

*you’re*

What in God’s name. No. Just No. — Megan 👄 (@MegsyM23) August 30, 2018

The nerve of Lindsay to meet with someone they disagree with.

Should we point out that this is why they lost in 2016?

Nah.

