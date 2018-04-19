This is Jessica.

She shared a tweet on her birthday explaining that she is dealing with blood cancer and that no one had wished her a happy birthday just yet …

She breaks our heart. How could NO ONE wish this lovely lady a happy birthday? Well, you’ll notice tens of thousands of people actually did retweet and fav her birthday wish, but a big dog who happened to share a birthday with her saw the tweet helped make that happen …

We love this from James Woods. Often James is covered on Twitchy when he’s slam-dunked an idiot or five on Twitter but this time around it’s his big heart that we get to write about. And what a big heart he has.

So good.

Happy belated birthday from Twitchy, Jessica!

And to you too, James.

