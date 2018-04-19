This is Jessica.

She shared a tweet on her birthday explaining that she is dealing with blood cancer and that no one had wished her a happy birthday just yet …

Hi I’m Jessica. Suffering from blood cancer. Today is My Birthday. But no one wished me yet. I am smiling. But sad in my heart. 😥 Can I get some best wishes?#BirthdayGirl pic.twitter.com/Gqb4tOA4Gc — Tell Us Why 🇺🇸 (@TellUsWhyCoUk) April 18, 2018

She breaks our heart. How could NO ONE wish this lovely lady a happy birthday? Well, you’ll notice tens of thousands of people actually did retweet and fav her birthday wish, but a big dog who happened to share a birthday with her saw the tweet helped make that happen …

We share this birthday today. Having read your post, my birthday wish is that I could do anything on earth to help you through this. Let’s start with a simple and loving #HappyBirthdayJessica https://t.co/is7lqLtpGu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 19, 2018

We love this from James Woods. Often James is covered on Twitchy when he’s slam-dunked an idiot or five on Twitter but this time around it’s his big heart that we get to write about. And what a big heart he has.

So good.

My mother's 92nd is tomorrow. April is a good month. Happiest Birthday to you. Hope you and yours had a wonderful day. Mom at 35, I believe, and then this past December at 91. I remember the picture of your lovely mother and wanted to share mine. pic.twitter.com/5LZpfQJMOE — Cora Tagge (@coratagge) April 19, 2018

Happy Birthday Jessica!! This too shall pass! — Jim B (@b_jimb) April 19, 2018

Once again, Jessica. A very happy birthday to you! Always keep that beautiful smile on your face! God bless. — SilverWarriorSamuel (@silver53warrior) April 19, 2018

Happy belated birthday from Twitchy, Jessica!

And to you too, James.

