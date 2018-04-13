We always knew Hollywood was pretty lacking in the whole ‘self-awareness’ thing, BUT wow … Charlize Theron has seriously outdone herself with this hot take filled to the brim with virtue signaling and a dash of melodrama.

Alrighty then.

From Newsbusters:

In an interview with Chelsea Handler, published Thursday in Elle magazine, actress Charlize Theron warned the outspokenly liberal talk show host and activist that racism in America was so bad that she “might have to leave.” And the Trump administration is partially to blame.

During their time together, the South African actress expressed her feelings on racism (since she’s from a country that had apartheid, she apparently is an expert). She told Handler, “Being raised during the apartheid era in South Africa made me so hyperaware of equality and human rights.”

An interview with Chelsea Handler … that explains so much.

So long, farewell …

Yup.

But Truuuuuuuuuump.

Truth.

We’re not holding our breath that she actually leaves the country that has given her an amazing life and presented her with limitless opportunities.

But her virtue signaling is so noted.

