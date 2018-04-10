As Twitchy reported, last week Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Hannity traded very heated barbs back and forth over Trump and the First Lady. Kimmel released, in our opinion, a fairly weak apology on Sunday that seemed to take a dig at Hannity while he apologized to the LGBTQ community.

Hannity responded:

Everyone should accept apologies, that’s how I was raised, that’s what my religion teaches me. I assume @JimmyKimmelLive is sincere. I agree w/Jimmy in this sense it’s time to move on. It was never about Hannity versus Kimmel, it’s a lot bigger than that https://t.co/sGBXHyNIaU — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 10, 2018

Sean is a bigger man than we are.

Well, this editor isn’t a man but you get what we’re saying. He reacted and responded in a far more grown-up manner than we would have, especially since Kimmel’s apology was half-ass at best.

That and he used the entire experience to highlight just how far gone the Left really is when it comes to Trump.

Good on you both !! — Thomas Beyer (@ThomasBeyer) April 10, 2018

Fair.

The responses to Hannity accepting Kimmel’s apology only further prove his original point:

Get bent, Sean. — American Bot (@frank_duffy) April 10, 2018

What a sweetie.

this was ALWAYS just about YOU and never missing an opportunity to use a Hollywood person to prop up some fake ass bullshit drama, Sean. Yeah, he was making fun of her accent. Riiiiiiiight. — Corporate Death Burger (@Panel4E) April 10, 2018

He was making fun of her accent.

But hey, whatever helps this person sleep better at night.

Why should Kimmel contribute in any way to making your voice louder. When all we ask for is for you to shut up — NorthwestMusicScene (@SceneNorthwest) April 10, 2018

Seeing a pattern yet?

What does your Religion teach about dishonesty, infidelity, greed, boastfulness, and judgement? Cuz you fawn all over a man who's provably guilty of all of these just because he shares a party affiliation with you. I think your Religion also asserts "the truth will set you free" — Stephen French (@PeeWeeFrench) April 10, 2018

Oh boy.

Honestly, this whole exchange has been a sad reflection of just how divided we are as a country, and that even when we apologize to one another we can’t really mean it.

Sad.

