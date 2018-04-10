Andrew Cuomo thought it would be a good idea on #EqualPayDay to push legislation that would lift ‘women’ from the sticky floor … what the heck does he mean by that exactly anyway?

That’s a seriously disgusting visual and doesn’t seem inspiring for women in the least.

Today on #EqualPayDay we know that the issue is not only shattering the glass ceiling but also lifting women up from the sticky floor. That’s why I’m introducing legislation to institute a salary history ban, to help close the gender wage gap. https://t.co/aXlNHpeXnm — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 10, 2018

Still grossed out.

So in Cuomo’s small mind, women need the government to intervene and make sure they earn as much as men because they’re not just girls and can’t do it on their own. Right Andrew? *eye roll*

Why are women on a sticky floor? — 'Merica (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) April 10, 2018

Don’t ask.

If anyone knows about a sticky floor, it's a Democrat. https://t.co/flG9hr7PWb — Ordy, Contributing Editor to Humility Fair (@TheOpulentAmish) April 10, 2018

That. ^

A sticky potted plant would have been a better analogy. https://t.co/gP2eXlO7sM — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) April 10, 2018

Eww.

No.

Full stop.

Why don’t you just go straight to government-mandated salaries, Comrade? — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) April 10, 2018

Don’t give him any ideas.

1. The wage gap is a myth and we all know it.

It's been proven time and time again.

2. Why is the floor sticky?

Nevermind, I don't want to know…

3. You're gross. — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) April 10, 2018

Yeah, you don’t wanna know.

And we don’t either.

Yuck. Have one of your girls mop the floor, Andrew. — klarson (@kglarson) April 10, 2018

Right?

Sticky floor? I thought they cleaned up Times Square… — Sir Arthur Conan Dull (@jayarrington) April 10, 2018

Is that why you pay female staffers less than males? — Jeßter #FreeArie (@JStgoalie) April 10, 2018

Oops.

You’re nuts. — Beth Anne Mumford (@bamumford) April 10, 2018

Fair.

Sticky floor? Where are you going with that? — Bobby Hampshire (@BobbyHampshire2) April 10, 2018

Shouldn’t you let Cynthia Nixon be governor then if you want to help women? — Daniel O'Connor (@e2simman) April 10, 2018

And curtain.

