Andrew Cuomo thought it would be a good idea on #EqualPayDay to push legislation that would lift ‘women’ from the sticky floor … what the heck does he mean by that exactly anyway?

That’s a seriously disgusting visual and doesn’t seem inspiring for women in the least.

Still grossed out.

So in Cuomo’s small mind, women need the government to intervene and make sure they earn as much as men because they’re not just girls and can’t do it on their own. Right Andrew? *eye roll*

Don’t ask.

That. ^

Trending

Eww.

No.

Full stop.

Don’t give him any ideas.

Yeah, you don’t wanna know.

And we don’t either.

Right?

Oops.

Fair.

And curtain.

Related:

Yeah, ok! CNN analyst who met WOKE Hispanic boy and WOKER vet ‘hears’ German journo compare Trump to Hitler

‘Was it The Emoji Movie?’ Wow T.J. Miller, when even Michael Ian Black is calling you out you KNOW you f’d up

‘…you Nascar driving, cousin sleepin, camo wearing…’: Liberals turn on the charm after Trump-supporting college student posts photo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #EqualPayDayAndrew Cuomo