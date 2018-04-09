What kind of Twitter aggregate site would we be if we didn’t share this photo of a topless protester who allegedly jumped in front of Bill Cosby?

Face it, folks, we are living in some crazy times.

This picture of a naked protester being tackled after jumping in front of Bill Cosby is the best thing you'll see today (NSFW) pic.twitter.com/263Hwsaonw — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 9, 2018

What we can’t figure out is if she was hiding in the bushes and jumped out or if she landed in the bushes after being detained by the officer. And whose boots are those off to the side? This picture definitely makes you wonder what the Hell just happened.

And the look on Bill Cosby’s face?

Priceless.

The photo, of course, only got better when this gent took it into Photoshop:

HA!

And about those boots …

I imagine he fell over laughing pic.twitter.com/YxWNBJvQmC — Coaxed (@PhiloFiles) April 9, 2018

Possible.

Maybe he too was hiding in the bush and was topless … eh, maybe not. But it’s fun to imagine where they came from and who’s wearing them.

Someone should explain to her nobody ever read Playboy for the articles, so her body paint was overlooked. — Brad Slager – Hurricane Heist Henchman 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) April 9, 2018

We get what you’re saying here, but she doesn’t exactly look like she’s in the mood to chit-chat.

A boob in the hand is worth two in the bush. — MementoMāori 💀 (@MementoMaori) April 9, 2018

Ba-dum-bum.

Yeah, that’ll show him. Everything. He wants to see. She doesn’t seem to understand how protesting works. — Matt Hall, Space Commander (@HallzmNC) April 9, 2018

Won’t someone think of the poor bush?!

I'm not sure that having a topless stranger rush Cosby is quite the protest someone thinks it is it's like protesting me by throwing chocolate-chip muffins — SubjectHatNotTargetHat (@Popehat) April 9, 2018

Mmmm. Chocolate chip muffins.

And we’re done here.

Related:

‘Thank you, come again!’ The Simpsons flips the bird to sad SJW whining about Apu’s character

Partisan HACK! ‘MEAN Girl’ Brian Stelter gets HOSED for gloating about Laura Ingraham boycott

‘Get a f**king CLUE.’ Stephen King’s hot take on Trump and Syria BACKFIRES in a scary big way