Evan McMuffin, sorry, McMullin, must have missed it when the Trump administration launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at Syria for a previous chemical attack.

But you know, whatever keeps him relevant in the grand scheme of things, right?

When world leaders abandon the defense of basic human rights, they enable tyrants’ atrocities. It’s no coincidence that as @realDonaldTrump telegraphs a withdrawal from Syria, Bashar al-Assad is increasing his chemical weapons attacks on Syrian civilians. https://t.co/dPK36PeuRw — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) April 8, 2018

*sigh*

Is this like the time Obama drew a red line in Syria and Assad laughed his ass off?

Asking for a friend.

Trump has already released a statement (on Twitter) condemning the act and implying there will be a ‘big price’:

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

What else is he supposed to do at this point? Fly over to Syria himself and kick Assad in the nuts?

Ok, that would be hilarious but still …

*pats McMullin on the head* *startled at how loud the sound was* https://t.co/V6n2SunNv7 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 8, 2018

Sorta echoey, right?

Evan McMullin contributes absolutely nothing to the political debate. — RBe (@RBPundit) April 8, 2018

Nope. Well, he does give ‘ammo’ to Conservative Nannies who feel the need to shame others for accepting Trump won and calling balls and strikes, plus he’s a useful tool (in more ways than one) for the Left to use as an example of what Conservatives should look like.

And if the Left approves of you as a Conservative you’re doing something wrong.

But otherwise no, absolutely nothing.

This is a white hot take, so long as you ignore the fact Trump took military action against a previous use of chemical weapons. https://t.co/UQAfYGfWZk — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 8, 2018

White hot even!

Thought Assad had no chemical weapons….in defense of basic human rights, Obama assured us that the chemical weapons were gone…oops — Larry Hawk (@szeminska61) April 8, 2018

No no, silly, he just blames Trump for stuff.

That’s his schtick.

And you know, that’s beyond annoying. He has gone from giving Conservatives hope during a horrible election to being just another cog in the progressive wheel.

If you remained silent on Syria while Obama glamour trekked across Alaska with a selfie stick, then kindly shut the fuck up about the problem Donald Trump of all people has to deal with now — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 8, 2018

What he said.

There was another tweet Evan deleted:

Wonder why he deleted this one? Hrm.

