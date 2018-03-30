Twitter is a rough and tumble place, especially if you spend your time tweeting about politics. Think about every dark and angry bar you’ve ever seen in a western, add some mobile devices and selfies into the mix, and there you have it.

A brutal, loud and somewhat stinky place where you ask yourself time and time again why you keep going back and then someone reminds you they have the best popcorn …

Ben Howe gets it.

Preach.

Man, Carl needs a Snickers bar.

Carl is the hero we need. — Smittie™ *insert blue check* (@smittie61984) March 30, 2018

HA! Best cartoon ever.

And something like that, yes.

GFY Ben — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) March 30, 2018

How rude.

And hilarious.

Why is the hateful guy in black??? This cartoon is RRRAAAAAAAAAACCIISSSTT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1 — JeffMcIrish-ExGOP-Still Conservative (@JeffMcIrish) March 30, 2018

EVERYTHING IS RACIST ON TWITTER, DUH!

F you Ben. You too Chad. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) March 30, 2018

You too, Carl!

Especially Chad. Dunno who that is, but still. — T D (@TRD73) March 30, 2018

Yeah, Chad is a real jagoff.

Heh.

Related:

OMG THIS THREAD! Dennis Rodman shares pic of Kim Jong-un in MAGA hat and all HELL breaks loose

PSYCHO alert: Michael Rapaport attacks Laura Ingraham in CREEPY video (he’s been suspended for harassing her before)

‘You’re LYING.’ Kyle Kashuv OWNS ‘unhinged hypocrite’ Kurt Eichenwald, tells him to act like an ADULT