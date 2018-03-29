Earlier this week, Planned Parenthood of Keystone sent out a tweet about how we need a Disney princess who has had an abortion, who supports abortion, who is trans … etc. etc. Basically, they wanted an adult Disney princess who made really bad decisions in her life and could, therefore, be exploited to push their abortion mantra.

And this went so badly that they quickly deleted the tweet, but not before Twitchy and other, slower outlets covered it.

In the days that followed, many Conservatives (and Libertarians) came up with some of their own ideas for Disney princesses we actually do need, and most of their ideas kicked so much ass … so we know it will never happen with Disney but for now, we can enjoy their brilliance on Twitter.

We need a #DisneyPrincess who gets her PhD in libertarian blockchain governance and then gets elected to Congress, only to destroy the Fed from the inside. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 29, 2018

Smart.

We need a #DisneyPrincess who shows an enlightened Darwinian self-awareness about her hypergamous mate choice instincts and monogamist mating norms. pic.twitter.com/KqJXeNooIJ — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 28, 2018

Bring down the man from the INSIDE!

We need a Disney princess who thinks third-wave feminism is garbage and reads Leo Strauss in her spare time. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) March 29, 2018

Throw in a little Ayn Rand and booyah.

Well I vote for a #DisneyPrincess with a Gun then.

GI-Joe gets one…thought the left wants women's equality.😂 — Jenny Rodriguez (@momJenRodriguez) March 28, 2018

Damn right!

Wheee! Whistle While you Defund Planned Parenthood seems a little clunky though …

We need a Disney Princess who can get a job In the White House @PPKeystone #Goals Former Disney Star Caroline Sunshine Joins Trump Administration #DisneyPrincess https://t.co/WDJhL0Zlzf — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) March 29, 2018

Yaaaas!

We need a #DisneyPrincess that doesn't have absentee parent and is actually raised by her parents! — The Rational Redhead 🐻 📒 (@IntelliJennce) March 29, 2018

The humanity!

Even Donald Trump Jr. had a suggestion:

We need Disney Princesses that let kids enjoy childhood rather than subjecting them to never ending identity politics. #DisneyPrincess — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2018

That would sell.

Related:

WTAF?! Ben Shapiro NUKED PP so badly for suggesting pro-abort Disney princesses they deleted their tweet

Sorry no, HON: S.E. Cupp triggers horde of sexist, hairy-legged Hillary supporters with Melania Trump tweet

THAT’S a big JELLYFISH! Sean Spicier snags Kurt Eichenwald plus triggers a WORLD of stupid with #2A tweet