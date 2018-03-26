Kamala Harris is always so proud of events when they’re inclusive … but it seems the events she praises for their inclusivity aren’t all that inclusive.

BTW the word of the day, boys and girls, is inclusive.

But only as inclusive as one has to be when one is pandering to the Left:

Hrm. Justice. Right.

From The New Yorker:

A couple of hours later, the Cardozo students were walking slowly—that was the only way you could move in this crowd—along Pennsylvania Avenue, under a bright blue sky. Herson held up a sign that said “Enough is Enough!!!” One of his classmates held one that said on one side, “No necesitas una pistola para sentirte poderoso” and on the other side, the English translation: “You don’t need a gun to feel powerful.” On Saturday, that seemed to be true. Suddenly there were new ways for the powerless to be heard.

But not a word about people who support the Second Amendment.

And gosh, Kyle Kashuv and Patrick Petty were both missing.

Going to guess Kamala wasn’t too worried about their voices being absent though because when she talks about inclusion it’s limited to people and groups who hold her beliefs.

You mean people who respect the law and understand the best solution to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with one?

Or those who are pro-life and believe in protecting ALL life, even those in the womb?

Inclusive our foot.

They were too busy to march and hang out with famous people guarded by a bunch of armed security.

It’s what Democrats do.

Don’t hold your breath.

Let’s hear it for Everytown and Moms Demand!

