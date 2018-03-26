Kamala Harris is always so proud of events when they’re inclusive … but it seems the events she praises for their inclusivity aren’t all that inclusive.

BTW the word of the day, boys and girls, is inclusive.

But only as inclusive as one has to be when one is pandering to the Left:

Justice always transcends our differences. I am so proud of these young activists for building a powerful movement that recognizes the different ways gun violence affects diverse communities. #MarchforOurLives https://t.co/SvgXdNMOCO — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 26, 2018

Hrm. Justice. Right.

From The New Yorker:

A couple of hours later, the Cardozo students were walking slowly—that was the only way you could move in this crowd—along Pennsylvania Avenue, under a bright blue sky. Herson held up a sign that said “Enough is Enough!!!” One of his classmates held one that said on one side, “No necesitas una pistola para sentirte poderoso” and on the other side, the English translation: “You don’t need a gun to feel powerful.” On Saturday, that seemed to be true. Suddenly there were new ways for the powerless to be heard.

But not a word about people who support the Second Amendment.

Mob rule rarely results in justice. You've whipped up an uninformed populous to push your agenda. That's the exact opposite of justice. https://t.co/f4OSltpO7K — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 26, 2018

And gosh, Kyle Kashuv and Patrick Petty were both missing.

Going to guess Kamala wasn’t too worried about their voices being absent though because when she talks about inclusion it’s limited to people and groups who hold her beliefs.

Did any of these kids thank the 1000’s of armed police keeping them safe? Just curious. — Scotty (@ScottyinCA) March 26, 2018

You mean people who respect the law and understand the best solution to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with one?

Or those who are pro-life and believe in protecting ALL life, even those in the womb?

Inclusive our foot.

Exactly. And the kids/families actually doing shit about it instead of "recognizing". — Based Gunny Dave (@chesty_1775) March 26, 2018

They were too busy to march and hang out with famous people guarded by a bunch of armed security.

Guns have made diverse communities like Kennesaw, GA much safer since enacting a mandatory gun ownership ordinance. perhaps it is the quality of people and not the inanimate object that is the problem. But keep perpetrating a fraud… — Toxic Masculini-G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 26, 2018

It’s what Democrats do.

You've been awful quiet with all the cops in your state getting shot. You were pretty quiet after San Bernadino. Care to explain why? — The Blue Knight (@DoctorKOH) March 26, 2018

Don’t hold your breath.

So proud of these young puppets. Fixed it for you. AstroTurf movement… — CB (@rRichSarasota99) March 26, 2018

Let’s hear it for Everytown and Moms Demand!

