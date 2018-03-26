It all started here, with Ross Douthat discussing what Reaganism may or may not be in 2018.

True Reaganism isn't the same as Reaganism, though. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) March 26, 2018

Hrm.

More seriously, I think GOP establishment thought that base really cared about debt and government cutting and could be effectively managed on immigration. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) March 26, 2018

Actual Republicans do care about debt and cutting spending … we just don’t have a whole lot of actual Republicans in office right now.

it was not an unreasonable belief, since the Tea Party turned on debt and government cutting — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 26, 2018

Truth.

I think the mistaken belief that the Tea Party turned on debt and government cutting is exactly the error in judgment that Ross is referring to. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 26, 2018

Psst … Ian, adults are talking.

Shhhh.

I think you should go back to high school and let the grownups take it from here — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 26, 2018

We tried to tell him.

That's nice. Glad you have so much to contribute to this conversation. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 26, 2018

Oh boy.

Ian prattled on some more …

The GOP from Reagan through Romney was a laissez faire party that tried to form a majority by getting enough racists to come along for the ride, but always as junior partners. Trumps' insight is that he offered the racists a chance to be senior (or, at least, equal) partners. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 26, 2018

What the?

Oh, that’s right, all Ian can do is claim the GOP is racist.

You’d think by now his race card would have reached its limit but apparently not …

I love political analysis of the kind a 7 year old offers, only my 7 year old is far too intelligent to say anything this vulgar and idiotic. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 26, 2018

Oof.

And truth.

This editor’s 10-year-old son has brighter, and better talking points than Ian, but we digress.

Any intellectual tendency in which Ian Milhiser serves as any kind of theorist really ought to try finding new thinkers on Craigslist — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 26, 2018

Then there’s the Facebook market.

Heh.

