Last week, Scottish YouTuber and comedian Count Dankula, aka Mark Meechan, was convicted of a hate crime for posting a video on YouTube of his pug giving the Nazi salute.

Wow, writing it out this way it really sounds like it can’t possibly be true but yup, it happened in the UK.

From The Daily Beast:

Meechan, who performs and YouTubes under the name Count Dankula, has now been found guilty of a charge under Britain’s Communications Act. A judge said the video was “grossly offensive” because it was “anti-Semitic and racist in nature” and was aggravated by religious prejudice. Meechan is due to be sentenced next month and could face jail time.

Sentenced.

For a joke.

Ricky Gervais has been very vocal in his support for the Count, and in his disdain for the court that convicted a man of a hate crime over a YouTube video. Take for example this perfect photo-tweet:

Ollie just watched that Nazi pug on YouTube and now fucking look at her! pic.twitter.com/khdHKoFqoi — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 24, 2018

The HUMANITY.

Well hello there new cellmate. You got a pretty mouth. — Count Dankula🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CountDankulaTV) March 24, 2018

Heh.

I'm literally shaking rn and dialing 911. — WhichWitch (@JeffersonTeaPar) March 24, 2018

She’s kidding, by the way. We know, we shouldn’t have to tell you that but someone somewhere will think she’s really calling 911 because it’s a stupid time to be alive.

I effing LOVE THIS CAT!!!! — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) March 24, 2018

Well, clearly this is a hate crime too now.

Dear @rickygervais, I actually find it really offensive when confronted by someone without a sense of humour. Can I prosecute them, or should I just stick to laughing at their sadness? — Messy Jez (@messyjez) March 24, 2018

Hey, turnabout is fair play.

Right?

