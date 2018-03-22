We love this tweet from Mary Katharine Ham, she is able to share the magic of snow to a child in one darling image:
🙌🏻❄️☃️ https://t.co/5BQX5V2ONc pic.twitter.com/RcS8FZwYZI
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 22, 2018
‘Did God made it snow?’
So. Lovely.
And what a wonderful reminder for adults (especially on the East coast) who have been dealing with spring snow this week that when you really think about it, snow is magical and ultimately yes, God does make it.
For some reason, however, this sweet tweet brought out a nasty atheist:
So sweet – except for the part where you lie to your child about the cause of snow
— radviews (@radviews) March 22, 2018
Because a child having faith in God is such a horrible thing.
*eye roll*
Leave the kids out of it.
Period the end.
Twitter, everyone. It’s the BEST. https://t.co/yBRUidCrVU
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 22, 2018
At being the worst.
Yup.
“Did God made assholes, mama?” https://t.co/O09lnKyiDp
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 22, 2018
Yes Guy, God even made them too.
Heh.
Well if you would come clean to your kids about the Snow Miser this wouldn't happen.
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 22, 2018
YAAAAS! We love the Snow Miser!
Ugh. This is why we can’t have nice things
— Sconnie O’Gill (@Sjanderson86) March 22, 2018
You said it.
Twitterverse needs to…. pic.twitter.com/VWLrHFRLqN
— Jennifer Gumbel (@jgumbel) March 22, 2018
#Evergreen
