We love this tweet from Mary Katharine Ham, she is able to share the magic of snow to a child in one darling image:

‘Did God made it snow?’

So. Lovely.

And what a wonderful reminder for adults (especially on the East coast) who have been dealing with spring snow this week that when you really think about it, snow is magical and ultimately yes, God does make it.

For some reason, however, this sweet tweet brought out a nasty atheist:

So sweet – except for the part where you lie to your child about the cause of snow — radviews (@radviews) March 22, 2018

Because a child having faith in God is such a horrible thing.

*eye roll*

Leave the kids out of it.

Period the end.

At being the worst.

Yup.

Yes Guy, God even made them too.

Heh.

Well if you would come clean to your kids about the Snow Miser this wouldn't happen. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 22, 2018

YAAAAS! We love the Snow Miser!

Ugh. This is why we can’t have nice things — Sconnie O’Gill (@Sjanderson86) March 22, 2018

You said it.

#Evergreen

