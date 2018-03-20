As Twitchy readers know, a DC councilman has apologized for his statements where he claimed wealthy Jewish bankers control the weather … because that’s not insane or anything. *EEK*

From The Washington Examiner:

The Washington, D.C., City Council member who supported a conspiracy theory that a family of Jewish financiers used “climate manipulation” to control the weather and make it snow on Friday has apologized for his comments.

“I work hard every day to combat racism and prejudices of all kinds. I want to apologize to the Jewish Community and anyone I have offended,” D.C. Councilmember Trayon White Sr., D-Ward 8, said. “The Jewish community has been allied with me in my journey to help people. I did not intend to be anti-Semitic, and I see I should not have said that after learning from my colleagues.”

Too little too late though?

HA!

And true, the east coast is under a winter storm warning.

Which makes this even more hilarious.

We could use a little LESS moisture ourselves, just sayin’.

We laughed.

A lot.

She said please.

When conspiracy theories hit back!

