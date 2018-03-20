As Twitchy readers know, a DC councilman has apologized for his statements where he claimed wealthy Jewish bankers control the weather … because that’s not insane or anything. *EEK*

DC councilman apologizes for spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jews control the weather https://t.co/rCTPPhnF66 pic.twitter.com/BlHHbiydLc — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 20, 2018

From The Washington Examiner:

The Washington, D.C., City Council member who supported a conspiracy theory that a family of Jewish financiers used “climate manipulation” to control the weather and make it snow on Friday has apologized for his comments. “I work hard every day to combat racism and prejudices of all kinds. I want to apologize to the Jewish Community and anyone I have offended,” D.C. Councilmember Trayon White Sr., D-Ward 8, said. “The Jewish community has been allied with me in my journey to help people. I did not intend to be anti-Semitic, and I see I should not have said that after learning from my colleagues.”

Too little too late though?

Too late. Already ordered you some snowstorms. https://t.co/BjVD7fprXj — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) March 20, 2018

HA!

And true, the east coast is under a winter storm warning.

Which makes this even more hilarious.

Are you still delivering a Siberian cold front this summer? July can be sweltering…..😂😂😂 — 50PercentCountyMayo (@buckeyecapsfan) March 20, 2018

We could use a little LESS moisture ourselves, just sayin’.

We laughed.

A lot.

Could you please keep the humidity away for couple more weeks down here? It has been a really nice winter. Kthx! — Dawn (@aurora_g96) March 20, 2018

She said please.

ROFL while you're at it can we have some dry, mild weather plz? I have to get my chickens enclosures fixed before classes resume next week! — Sarah Crow (@SarahDragonGirl) March 20, 2018

When conspiracy theories hit back!

