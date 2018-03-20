Oh Chelsea, do you really think Texans care what a member of the Hollywood elite thinks about their Senators? Honestly, we can’t think of a more damaging thing she could have done by tweeting her support for Beta … sorry, Beto. If she was trying to make him seem even more out-of-touch with Texan values and Texans themselves, she succeeded.

I got to hear @BetoORourke speak last night and it was great to hear a candidate who cares about working families, women, immigrantion, and all while not taking money from corporate behemoths. We need elected officials who are not for sale. Go, Texas. Go, @BetoORourke — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 18, 2018

Can someone tell us what immigrantion is? Asking for a friend.

Yeah, go Beto … out the door, thanks.

Ted Cruz couldn’t have illustrated our points better if he tried:

Hollywood liberals have made their choice, putting their $$ to work trying to turn Texas blue. They love open borders & grabbing guns. If Rosie and Chelsea and Al Franken decided TX elections, our State would be in deep trouble. But, thankfully, Texans know better. https://t.co/qIKBhEUV2j — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 19, 2018

In other words, let Rosie and Chelsea screw up their own state, thanks.

And don’t mess with Texas.

She needs to worry about her own state & leave Texas alone. — Thoward (@thoward_1) March 20, 2018

We’re pretty sure she’s ‘worried’ her own state into a complete and total disaster; there’s a reason people are leaving in record numbers.

Nope.

Darn straight! Looking forward to 6 more years of one of the few actual conservative Republicans! — 🐣Brandon🐰 (@LysolPionex) March 20, 2018

It’s rare indeed these days.

Patricia Arquette piped up too because you know, that’s another Hollywood twit Texans want to hear from. *eye roll*

Shame on you. Even Cambridge Analytica couldn't make you win. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 20, 2018

Yawn.

#DontMessWithTedCruz

Related:

DAMN! Ted Cruz renders Chris Cuomo SPEECHLESS over Dems blocking bill to jail felons trying to buy guns

‘Tragically UNFUNNY.’ Jenna Jameson WALLOPED ‘nasty’ John Oliver for attack on Pence’s daughter

BOOM goes the dynamite! Sarah Sanders CALLS OUT Dems using DACA recipients as pawns