Imagine having a platform so gross that it’s dependent upon the murder of the innocent unborn, and that anyone who might not be PRO-ABORTION running under your party must be shunned.

Anti-choice. Is that like pro-death? Asking for a friend.

We don't need total purity but we don't need antichoice Democrats especially in a safe seat — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 15, 2018

Total purity.

Funny that, Democrats talking about purity tests. ‘Nope, Sorry Dan, you don’t agree that we should slaughter unborn babies until the day they’re born so you’ll have to take a seat.’ THAT’S their purity test?

Gross.

No thanks.

Good lord. “We don’t need total purity” just “near total purity.” https://t.co/mNVbZb2TpP — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 16, 2018

They don’t need total monsters, just mostly total monsters.

save the faux outrage jay, you guys are more absolute on abortion than dems could ever be — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 16, 2018

And how AWFUL that the Right is very clear about the fact that abortion is murder. Now, to be fair, there are a few on the Right who support the idea of ‘choice’ when health and rape/incest are involved, but for the most part, this isn’t a contested issue among Republicans.

Then again, abortion is SO awful, maybe it’s a good sign for humanity that not all Democrats fall in line like Oliver wants them to.

A. It wasn’t outrage. It was incredulity. B. After what you tweeted, your comment on absolutism is hilarious. “Oust this anti-choice incumbent Democrat!” https://t.co/KLqyrmmniK — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 16, 2018

Hilarious, ain’t it?

In a sad and pathetic way, we mean.

Related:

DILLY DILLY! Ted Cruz takes Politifact to the SHED for being ‘Lefty journos’ and it’s GLORIOUS

‘You’re just too BETA to say it.’ Colion Noir DROPS blue-check claiming he’s an NRA token

‘Holy sh*t this is DUMB.’ Christopher Titus dazzles with EPIC levels of DERP comparing abortion to guns