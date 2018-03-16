Imagine having a platform so gross that it’s dependent upon the murder of the innocent unborn, and that anyone who might not be PRO-ABORTION running under your party must be shunned.

Anti-choice. Is that like pro-death? Asking for a friend.

Total purity.

Funny that, Democrats talking about purity tests. ‘Nope, Sorry Dan, you don’t agree that we should slaughter unborn babies until the day they’re born so you’ll have to take a seat.’ THAT’S their purity test?

Gross.

No thanks.

They don’t need total monsters, just mostly total monsters.

And how AWFUL that the Right is very clear about the fact that abortion is murder. Now, to be fair, there are a few on the Right who support the idea of ‘choice’ when health and rape/incest are involved, but for the most part, this isn’t a contested issue among Republicans.

Then again, abortion is SO awful, maybe it’s a good sign for humanity that not all Democrats fall in line like Oliver wants them to.

Hilarious, ain’t it?

In a sad and pathetic way, we mean.

