Don’t you love it when Democrats tell Americans what is and isn’t a waste of OUR money, considering the money Kamala Harris is babbling on about in her tweet comes from taxpayers? We aren’t honestly sure if Kamala and others understand the government itself does NOT make money, and for them to ‘give’ something to someone they have to first take it from someone else.

And not to be a totally negative Nellie here, but if there is no border wall and the government starts handing out Medicare and free college this country likely won’t survive …

Trump’s border wall is a waste of money. We should be using that money for infrastructure, Medicare for All, and tuition-free college. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 13, 2018

Yeah, no, Kamala. Not happening.

Tuition-free college? GIVE US A BREAK.

We’re not the only ones less than impressed with Kamala’s ideas:

With over 2.3 million plus illegal immigrants in California alone, most Californians would disagree with you. — SilverPatriot (@SilverPatriot1) March 13, 2018

Pretty damn expensive, Kamala.

The wall IS infrastructure. And while we are on the subject, what did you do with the $800 billion you allotted yourself in 2009 for infrastructure & “shovel-ready jobs?” Seriously. Do you have an OUNCE of credibility on this subject? — Proud American TK (@BucTrooper) March 13, 2018

Use smaller words …

Kamala. We. Need. Wall.

Maybe?

Ok fine, we’ll get the puppets and crayons.

I wonder how many homeless California could feed with the 77 BILLION being wasted on the train to nowhere. I'm for the wall. We need secure borders so terrorists don't walk something really bad in. — Barry Bahrami (@BarryBahrami) March 13, 2018

C’mon man, Jerry Brown was just telling us all how RAD the train is and how awesome CA is doing.

Heh.

Spoken like a true socialist. I agree with more infrastructure spending, but if people want to go to college, they should pay for it. — Michael Armstrong (@WoodlawnMike) March 13, 2018

Wait, pay for college?!

You monster!

Since illegal immigration labor is exploited labor isn’t fighting a Wall like endorsing the Exploitation of Workers? — Malcolm Hensley (@MalcolmHensley7) March 13, 2018

Yeah, what about that Kamala?

says the promoter of a $100 billion train to LA… lol — Madam Margaret (@teragramus) March 13, 2018

She is HILARIOUS, right?

And not on purpose.

Related:

‘The 80’s called.’ @RedSteeze OWNED Ben Rhodes with an Obama quote, and all is right with the world

‘1+1=3’! Sean Spicier causes DERP-A-LANCHE with tweets about Hillary, Maxine Waters and Liz Warren

Double TAP? Brit Hume and Martha MacCallum sum up Hillary’s hate for Trump voters in 2 tweets