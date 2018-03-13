SJW ‘dogma’ dictates that they must send at least one annoying tweet about abortion every week.

Yeah, we read that somewhere.

Which would explain where this nutty tweet came from because JUST WOW dude, really?

Once an SJW, always an SJW.

So if you don’t have a vagina you can’t have an opinion on abortion but you can still make up the rules around said vaginas?

Did we read that right?

Keep dreaming, Chris.

Trending

Man, he should have just walked away …

Supposedly not all women have vaginas.

Learn the rules, dude!

Duh.

Owwwwwww.

Walk away.

Brutal ratio, bruh.

When you’re so woke you think it’s ok to make up rules around vaginas even though you don’t have one.

That we know of.

Related:

CRUZ-MISSILE: Ted Cruz NUKED Beto (Beta?) O’Rourke for saying he doesn’t ‘give a sh*t’ about #2A

‘1+1=3’! Sean Spicier causes DERP-A-LANCHE with tweets about Hillary, Maxine Waters and Liz Warren

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionpro-choicePro-lifeSJW