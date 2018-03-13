SJW ‘dogma’ dictates that they must send at least one annoying tweet about abortion every week.

Yeah, we read that somewhere.

Which would explain where this nutty tweet came from because JUST WOW dude, really?

New Rule: You only get to have an opinion on abortion if you have a vagina. No vagina=No opinion #righttochoose #yourbody — Chris Wright🖖🏼 (@ChrisWrightActs) March 13, 2018

Once an SJW, always an SJW.

So if you don’t have a vagina you can’t have an opinion on abortion but you can still make up the rules around said vaginas?

Did we read that right?

Are you saying you have a vagina because you sure are voicing your opinion — Laura Wheeler (@spider_monkey76) March 13, 2018

If I had a vagina I’d like the option to choose what I do with it. — Chris Wright🖖🏼 (@ChrisWrightActs) March 13, 2018

Keep dreaming, Chris.

Using the 1% in order to prove the 99% is idiotic. — The Brickhouse (@Brick______) March 13, 2018

You don't get to speak for women and how very transphobic of you. — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) March 13, 2018

Man, he should have just walked away …

Haha. How am I transphobic? If there isn’t a womb, there can’t be an abortion. Most of the trans individuals I know are pro-choice. — Chris Wright🖖🏼 (@ChrisWrightActs) March 13, 2018

Supposedly not all women have vaginas.

Learn the rules, dude!

Duh.

Are you telling me who I can discuss abortion with? — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) March 13, 2018

No, I’m telling you there should be a choice for safe and legal access to services should they be needed. — Chris Wright🖖🏼 (@ChrisWrightActs) March 13, 2018

No, your tweet says "no vagina=no opinion." And, isn't what you just gave…. an opinion? — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) March 13, 2018

Owwwwwww.

Walk away.

If this does not show you how utterly wrong you are, nothing will. pic.twitter.com/YAiqVbnv5n — F. (@thoughsob) March 13, 2018

Brutal ratio, bruh.

Sweet ratio bro. How'd that virtue signaling work out for you? — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 13, 2018

This tweet in a GIF. pic.twitter.com/ffdcZHadfd — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) March 13, 2018

When you’re so woke you get put to sleep — Bryan O'Nolan (@BryanONolan) March 13, 2018

When you’re so woke you think it’s ok to make up rules around vaginas even though you don’t have one.

That we know of.

Related:

CRUZ-MISSILE: Ted Cruz NUKED Beto (Beta?) O’Rourke for saying he doesn’t ‘give a sh*t’ about #2A

‘1+1=3’! Sean Spicier causes DERP-A-LANCHE with tweets about Hillary, Maxine Waters and Liz Warren