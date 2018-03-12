When Hollywood is good, it’s great.

Sadly when it’s bad, it’s horrible BUT we’re not focusing on the horrible in Hollywood. Not this time at least.

Probably in the next article.

No no, we’re talking about Jame Woods giving props to the Gary Sinise Foundation and using his reach to spread the word about the amazing work Sinise has done for the brave men and women who serve this country.

The @GarySiniseFound has been helping our military heroes adjust to combat injuries, helped provide homes, and on and on. There is no finer man I know than @GarySinese. He took his brilliant performance as Lieutenant Dan and turned it into a life of service. Join him in his work! — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 12, 2018

Note, we realize he tagged the wrong Gary Sinise (the personal account he tagged is actually suspended) BUT we love that he gave props to the foundation account, which is really the important piece of the tweet. And he got that right!

Incorrect handle, Mr. Woods. Gary is @GarySinise – FYI all. — Maxwell Ramsey (@maxwell_ramsey) March 12, 2018

So noted.

I agree @RealJamesWoods. I've met @GarySinise (I use to be in Disney's Epcot Candlelight Processional with him) and he is a genuine nice guy and contributes his time to charities. — Keith Barrett (@KeithBarrett) March 12, 2018

The dude is just AWESOME.

Both you and Gary Sinise are amazing !!!!! — 🇺🇸🇮🇱Amanda Mendez🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mandymendez90) March 12, 2018

We are enjoying seeing two of our favorites featured in one tweet.

God bless you and Gary. Two of my all time favorites! — 💖Trump2020💞 (@SusieCa00964694) March 12, 2018

It’s pretty damn cool.

And in case you’re not familiar with the Gary Sinise Foundation …

@GarySinise @GarySiniseFound thank you so much for taking the time to come see us at Walter Reed, it made my day. pic.twitter.com/GPqRbYup3j — Katie feeney (@KatieFeeney88) March 7, 2018

So. Awesome.

