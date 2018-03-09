We knew Trump was making Democrats a little nutty, but seeing tweets like this from Rep. Ted Lieu makes us believe that Trump Derangement Syndrome is REAL.

Dude is making up webs of NRA and Russian officials who helped Trump beat Hillary.

He’s even writing official letters to the NRA about it.

Reports allege the #NRA & certain Russian individuals may have coordinated to influence our 2016 elections. This complex web of Russian officials, NRA officials & #Trump campaign associates raises serious concerns. Sent a letter to the NRA seeking answers: https://t.co/A5oCvbMnBF pic.twitter.com/xUZzQgFBPb — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) March 9, 2018

Umm.

K.

🙈 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 9, 2018

Nobody make any sudden moves around Ted … trust us on this one.

Do you expect anything more from @RepTedLieu? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Monica (@moniemon84) March 9, 2018

No.

Good point.

But wowza, this is a little ‘out-there’ even for him.

Don’t you think?

Ok, maybe not.

Nope 🙈 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 9, 2018

HA.

And Dean’s emoji couldn’t be any more perfect.

The NRA is trying to read Ted’s thoughts, we KNEW IT!

Of course, what Ted doesn’t know is the NRA is actually secretly working with a group of super-ninjas out of Fresno who is looking to corner the market on glitter glue, lint brushes, and churros.

Yup, that’s a lot of nonsense but it makes almost as much sense as Ted’s letter to the NRA.

Then again, for this to be accurate, the man would have had to have a mind in the first place.

There is no complex web, just more conspiracy theories from lyin ted — Mack N Meyer (@RightisRight18) March 9, 2018

BUT RUSSIA MAN! THE NRA!

That is the exact face we made when we read his letter.

Yikes!

