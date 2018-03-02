You guys remember that mean old lady in the ugly pantsuits who ran for president a couple of years ago? We can’t seem to recall her name … it’s right there on the tip of our tongues.

Hrm, you’d think it would be hard to forget the most unpopular candidate in the history of presidential elections but nope, we forgot.

…

Man, we WISH!

Seriously, it’s impossible to forget Hillary when she keeps injecting herself into everything, although we keep TRYING. Like her last tweet warning us all that, ‘the Russians are still coming!’

I say this as a former Secretary of State and as an American: the Russians are still coming. Our intelligence professionals are imploring Trump to act. Will he continue to ignore & surrender, or protect our country?https://t.co/Z6uaSCgdF6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 28, 2018

Oh, Hillary.

C’mon.

We GET it, you lost to a guy you and your party thought you could easily beat, but change the record already, lady.

You should be in jail. https://t.co/bQiC8PrJi7 — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 1, 2018

Careful Jenna, Hillary is a NASTY woman.

And boomage.

She sure didn't care about protecting our country when she was involved in selling 20% of our Uranium to Russia — Mike Marasco (@Italianmike) March 1, 2018

But TRUUUUUUUUMP.

True, but we both know that it will never happen because committing felonies while Clinton is not a crime. Apparently. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 1, 2018

It’s in the Constitution and stuff.

Jenna, you’re rarely wrong but I have to call you out here: she should be in prison. — Victor Cachat (@SocrateezNutz) March 1, 2018

Is there a difference?

Hrm.

Seems Jenna triggered someone:

I can take you sounding off on your Twitter all day. I disagree with essentially everything you say, but It’s your right. I won’t sit and watch someone of such low moral value have little care for the security of our country and then come after Hillary Clinton. Stay in your lane — j (@jamesymsmith) March 1, 2018

Stay in her lane? Umm …

Make me… I dare you. — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 1, 2018

Take a SEAT!

Damn we love this lady.

