The one redeeming thing about watching Donald Trump say a bunch of well, horrible things that should never be uttered by a Republican, is the behavior of those on the Left who actually would agree with anyone else who said these things other than Trump doing amazing gymnastics to disagree with him.

Seriously, it’s hilarious.

Trump says he agrees with making Dreamers citizens in 12 years, Democrats complain. Trump wants to invest in infrastructure, Democrats say it’s not enough.

Another example is his stance on trade, which was not very popular with the Right … or Ted Lieu apparently:

I predict that when consumer prices increase; inflation spikes; and other countries start retaliating, @realDonaldTrump will say "nobody knew that trade could be so complicated." #FridayFeeling https://t.co/xyGoztx6kR — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 2, 2018

Ted’s Trump Derangement Syndrom is SO extreme that he missed something sort of important in the dig he made at the president.

Should I tell him Chuck Schumer supports this? https://t.co/a4ONwS1kZ3 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 2, 2018

HA!

And yes, Kurt, everyone should absolutely tell Ted that in his rush to attack Trump, he’s complaining about something that Chuck Schumer supports.

Democrats.

Trade is complicated. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 2, 2018

Ya’ don’t say?

Not for Chuck Schumer. Why do you hate Chuck Schumer? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 2, 2018

*snicker*

What Ted means is that he hasn't received his updated talking points on this. Therefore, "Trade is complicated." @KurtSchlichter — Michael (@egasgt3) March 2, 2018

Oh, that’s right.

Is that why @TheDemocrats ignored the soaring trade deficits over the last 8 years? — Alice 'Q' Public (@pshark47) March 2, 2018

Could be.

But TRUUUUUUMP.

Related:

Take a SEAT! Jenna Jameson SHREDS Hillary and her ‘Russians are coming’ BS in just 5 words

OUTRAGE: Women’s March co-chair called out in VICIOUS back-and-forth for supporting Farrakhan

‘Stop with this CRAP!’ Nancy Pelosi’s latest tweet about #ABetterDeal gets REKT … by Democrats