Awww, we haven’t written about Ron Perlman in a week or so, Putin stopped sending the checks so we had to take a break and stuff … OMG that was hilarious. Although the idea of the Twitchy editors hanging out in a secret meeting place every month eating cookies and watching movies didn’t seem like such a horrible thing, but we digress.
Today Mr. Perlman set his sights on the lovely Dana Loesch in a cowardly subtweet so his loyal followers could see what a tough guy he is attacking a woman without tagging her.
When ya start pullin shit outta yer ass you’re no longer a spokesperson, you’re a magic act. https://t.co/Umjs0ehl8v
— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) March 1, 2018
Vulgar, sexist and unoriginal.
Hey Ron, WTG!
And what was he responding to pray tell? Surely his outrage was over something truly controversial, right?
NRA spokeswoman: Raising rifle age limit is "punishing the 19-year-old deer hunter" https://t.co/ZRFzsuhzFD pic.twitter.com/umdjYwzQmB
— The Hill (@thehill) March 1, 2018
Oh.
And yeah, Dana is right.
What’s the controversy here, Hellboy? Oh, that’s right, he probably wouldn’t recognize a hunter if one fell out of the sky, landed on his face and started to wiggle, so he got confused about what she was saying.
That or he’s just a reactive, overly-emotional man-baby who can’t stand it when women disagree with him.
Just spitballin’.
You should know.
— Nathan (@NathanNix) March 1, 2018
He’s made his mind disappear!
MAGIC!
That's off-topic. We're not talking about your career.
— The Department of No (@SantasTavern) March 1, 2018
Or maybe that’s what he made disappear.
Says the guy who played Hellboy….
— Audra Lee (@Ginger__pilled) March 1, 2018
Ouch.
