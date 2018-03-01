Awww, we haven’t written about Ron Perlman in a week or so, Putin stopped sending the checks so we had to take a break and stuff … OMG that was hilarious. Although the idea of the Twitchy editors hanging out in a secret meeting place every month eating cookies and watching movies didn’t seem like such a horrible thing, but we digress.

Today Mr. Perlman set his sights on the lovely Dana Loesch in a cowardly subtweet so his loyal followers could see what a tough guy he is attacking a woman without tagging her.

When ya start pullin shit outta yer ass you’re no longer a spokesperson, you’re a magic act. https://t.co/Umjs0ehl8v — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) March 1, 2018

Vulgar, sexist and unoriginal.

Hey Ron, WTG!

And what was he responding to pray tell? Surely his outrage was over something truly controversial, right?

NRA spokeswoman: Raising rifle age limit is "punishing the 19-year-old deer hunter" https://t.co/ZRFzsuhzFD pic.twitter.com/umdjYwzQmB — The Hill (@thehill) March 1, 2018

Oh.

And yeah, Dana is right.

What’s the controversy here, Hellboy? Oh, that’s right, he probably wouldn’t recognize a hunter if one fell out of the sky, landed on his face and started to wiggle, so he got confused about what she was saying.

That or he’s just a reactive, overly-emotional man-baby who can’t stand it when women disagree with him.

Just spitballin’.

You should know. — Nathan (@NathanNix) March 1, 2018

He’s made his mind disappear!

MAGIC!

That's off-topic. We're not talking about your career. — The Department of No (@SantasTavern) March 1, 2018

Or maybe that’s what he made disappear.

Says the guy who played Hellboy…. — Audra Lee (@Ginger__pilled) March 1, 2018

Ouch.

