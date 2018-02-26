We understand that Alyssa Milano is trying to get attention, and we also understand that she’s sort of vapid when it comes to talking about actual policy or grasping the reality of what happened in Florida.

But for her to share this image with millions of people is simply shameful.

Of course in her sad world, she calls this ‘powerful.’

U.S.A., by artist Erik Ravelo My God. What have we become? via/@AuthorKimberley pic.twitter.com/ABlhbdw7o9 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 26, 2018

What have we become? This is not indicative of the collective ‘we,’ at all. This is a seriously FOUL and ugly misinterpretation of guns in this country, and honestly giving this artist attention only glorifies the shooter … while exploiting children.

Where is the piece illustrating how badly Hollywood treats children?

Where’s the image of Sheriff Israel’s deputies hiding outside while kids were killed?

No words to truly describe how ugly and misplaced this image is.

Now do Planned Parenthood. — SilverPatriot (@SilverPatriot1) February 26, 2018

No, please don’t.

You're right. Let's just rip up the Constitution. Who's with me? — Archer (@BoraxCross) February 26, 2018

You have to give Alyssa this, she is consistently wrong on most things.

More proof that modern art is nothing but valuable garbage for idiots. — The Mullet 2.018 (@anthymspirit) February 26, 2018

This is not art, this is a statement made by someone completely unfamiliar with gun rights in this country whom Alyssa is giving a platform to.

This is pandering of the worst sort.

i agree, leftists are running amok — 1000rndpersecHammer (@JohnFict) February 26, 2018

A nation of divorce and absent fathers thanks to feminism… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) February 26, 2018

A country where shitty art thrives, apparently. — Voice of Privilege (@VoiceOfPrivileg) February 26, 2018

The amount of ignorance in this tweet is immeasurable…. — Tim Weidler (@Toes44) February 26, 2018

Extraordinarily bad.

I have asked this question many times on @Alyssa_Milano tweets. If guns are the problem than why does the state with the highest per capita gun ownership, (wyoming) have the lowest gun violence? — doug opdahl (@dopdahl03) February 26, 2018

Quiet you with your facts and numbers! She’s sharing powerful ‘art.’

