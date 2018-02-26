You know that kid in your class when you were young who had a consistently runny nose, never tied his shoes and was ALWAYS telling on other kids in the class, even if they really didn’t do anything wrong?

Jim Acosta is that kid.

This morning, Trump spoke about banning bump stocks and he mentioned how the NRA might disagree with him but ‘they’re on our side.’

Trump: "Don't worry about the NRA. They're on our side." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 26, 2018

Now, why ever Jim felt the need to tweet just this out we’ll never understand.

Except maybe for the avalanche of stupid on this thread.

See for yourselves:

Like Russia? — Canine distemper (@BarkyMcBark) February 26, 2018

Russia, Russia, Russia!

The Russian side? — John Panzer (@jpanzer) February 26, 2018

It amazes us that these folks can actually tie their own shoes on a daily basis.

Then again, maybe they can’t.

THIS IS SO BAD!! — Keisha Hensley (@snovismom) February 26, 2018

Huh?

Banning bump stocks is bad? Yeah, we agree.

Trump seems to think that if he scrawls a signature on his Denny’s menu, all the bump stocks in America will just magically disappear. #NeverAgain #GunControlNow — Freitfart News (@FreitfartNews) February 26, 2018

Trump is basically saying he agrees with these yahoos (we know, he’s wrong) and they’re still talking smack about him.

There is no pleasing the Left, Mr. President. Don’t even bother.

Well, to be fair, they are on #trump side. Most of the rest of us? Not so much. #NRA — nancy mal (@njm4250) February 26, 2018

Is ‘she’ saying the NRA isn’t on our side or that they’re not on Trump’s side? Hard to take a slam seriously when ‘iffy’ grammar is involved.

Sad.

"our" side — Melanie Hildebrandt (@MelanieHilde220) February 26, 2018

Yes, meaning Americans.

"Our side" ? Does he mean they're on board with the idea of arming teachers? Of course they would be. They & gun manufacturer's. I'm sure they've already written their check for Trumps next campaign. — Lisa (@Caprigirl60) February 26, 2018

The stupid seriously burns.

I work in a school. The @NRA is quite specifically not on my side. — Jennifer Cooney (@JenniferCooney9) February 26, 2018

Actually, considering the NRA provides free training on gun safety and how to defend yourself and many other courses that benefit gun owners and non-gun owners, this is the opposite of the truth.

AKA what we call in the biz, BS.

because they keep filling his pockets — Obellmancer (@obellmancer) February 26, 2018

We’re not talking about Planned Parenthood, silly.

