Earlier today, Daniel Dale was giving a play-by-play of what was being covered at CPAC. One of his tweets was about Chris and Dana Loesch, and Chris talking about how they had to ‘flee the scene’ from the CNN town hall because it was literally dangerous for them.

Chris Loesch, husband of the NRA's Dana Loesch, says they had to flee the scene of the CNN town hall fast because it could've gotten "dangerous" for them. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2018

Remember when they had to move because people were threatening their family over the NRA?

We do.

Seems ThinkProgress’ Ian Millhiser missed that tidbit, OR he’s just a giant douche-canoe and enjoys watching people he disagrees with politically suffer.

Will someone please give these snowflakes a safe space? https://t.co/lnU3jYCEeR — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 22, 2018

The irony of this guy calling ANYONE else a snowflake.

I don’t think that’s fair, Ian. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 22, 2018

Because it’s not.

What was your impression of the level of physical threat facing Loesch in a room full of high school students and their teachers? — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 22, 2018

i don't know but Chris's description is accurate and I made sure she was escorted out of the room. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 22, 2018

Because Jake knew it was a sh*tshow.

You know @dloesch has had to move her family & get security because of threats. They do not ever put others in danger. — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) February 22, 2018

Let’s not pretend Ian actually gives a damn about Dana and her family’s safety.

Yeah- let’s see you survive 1 day under the threat & harassment that family receives. — Just Plain Me (@mom_grateful) February 22, 2018

If Ian received 1/100th of the harassment the Loesch’s receive he’d never stop crying.

You are a snarky little fella aren’t ya? — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AJ_FranklinGirl) February 22, 2018

Snarky, maybe. But little fella, you bet.

Pay attention, you soy-sucking linguini-armed homonculus: an angry mob out for blood is a deadly threat. You authoritarian statists have a nasty habit of riling up mobs to attack your opponents. Dana & Chris were wise to retreat. — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) February 22, 2018

What he said.

"Snowflakes" faint at the thought of an opposing opinion, Ian. They showed up for what they knew would be a philosophically hostile debate on a biased platform. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) February 22, 2018

LOL A pajama boy member of the “pro woman” left thinks it hilarious when a woman’s life is threatened. Surprise to absolutely no one. — Not Sure (@mr233) February 22, 2018

What is wrong with you? — Add your name (@corrcomm) February 22, 2018

How long ya’ got?

You look like a real tuff guy yourself. 😏 — W. Scott Smith (@sflcat) February 22, 2018

Ha!

