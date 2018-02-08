We can’t decide if Chelsea Handler is just annoying or if she’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Maybe both.

You would think with all of the information that’s come out about Hollywood being full of PERVS that she would avoid the hot topic of anyone providing a safe harbor for sexual assault. Well, she said ‘harbour’ but we’re pretty sure she meant harbor. How long did Hollywood types stay silent about Weinstein and other men sexually assaulting women?

But tell us more about the GOP, Chelsea.

She just isn’t all that bright.

C’mon, really with this?

Everyone but Chelsea apparently.

Hey, we didn’t say it. We used the tweet and we laughed at it, but we didn’t say it.

*shines halo*

Eek.

Rough.

But not untrue.

But Truuuuuuuuuuuump.

Anthony Weiner, bleh.

Glass houses something-something …

