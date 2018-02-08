We can’t decide if Chelsea Handler is just annoying or if she’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Maybe both.

You would think with all of the information that’s come out about Hollywood being full of PERVS that she would avoid the hot topic of anyone providing a safe harbor for sexual assault. Well, she said ‘harbour’ but we’re pretty sure she meant harbor. How long did Hollywood types stay silent about Weinstein and other men sexually assaulting women?

But tell us more about the GOP, Chelsea.

Republicans and 90% of the gop base are a safe harbour for sexual assault, domestic violence and pedophilia. This is their messaging on knowing about Rob Porter, Roy Moore, and @realDonaldTrump they all knew when he was denied security clearance and has never had it. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 8, 2018

She just isn’t all that bright.

C’mon, really with this?

When talking about sexual assault there is no fucking reason to name ANY one political party over another. They ALL live in glass houses and everyone knows it. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) February 8, 2018

Everyone but Chelsea apparently.

Hey, we didn’t say it. We used the tweet and we laughed at it, but we didn’t say it.

*shines halo*

You mean you and all your Hollywood rapist friends?#metoo#maga — Shawzye (@shawzye) February 8, 2018

Eek.

Rough.

But not untrue.

Seems like this is also a DNC problem. Rich & powerful problem? — Nolan 🚀❤ :/ (@sneakin) February 8, 2018

But Truuuuuuuuuuuump.

You misspelled Anthony Weiner — David Albrecht (@DavidAlbrecht34) February 8, 2018

Anthony Weiner, bleh.

Again Chelsea you forget about your own party. I don’t even need to list the sickos that have been removed from the Dem party here recently. Wayyyyy more than on the republican side. My advice would be to shut up and look before you speak. — Paul Morrison (@Prubenm1234) February 8, 2018

Glass houses something-something …

