Chad Felix Greene, a popular Conservative, Jewish and gay voice in social media DARED tweet about people who are HIV positive being responsible for doing their part on a personal level to prevent the spread of the disease.

Greene is also himself HIV positive.

I firmly believe there are only two ways the HIV epidemic will be stopped in America: 1) A cure or vaccine

2) HIV+ people dedicate themselves to HIV management and prevention on a personal level. Option 2 is currently the most viable choice. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 8, 2018

Sounds like being a responsible adult.

Seriously, who would take issue with such a stance on HIV.

Oh wait, that’s right. Hollywood types.

maybe you should have protected YOURSELF.. apparently you blame the infected.. now you are what you blame. — Mark Ebenhoch (@MarkEbenhoch) February 8, 2018

We’re pretty sure Mark doesn’t know Chad’s story.

I was raped and intentionally infected Mark. https://t.co/upPUQo8YbR — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 8, 2018

well well…. that says ALL I need to know about you..

some of us victims dont victimize others. — Mark Ebenhoch (@MarkEbenhoch) February 8, 2018

That Chad was a victim of rape and intentionally infected with HIV somehow tells this Hollywood yahoo ‘everything’ he needs to know about him?

What a sweetheart.

And by sweetheart we mean complete and total dbag.

We've had massive public education on HIV/AIDS for 30 years. https://t.co/yeUSRMOJEa — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 8, 2018

and YOU FAILED IT.

Didnt you? almost your ENTIRE lifetime and you still FAILED IT. pic.twitter.com/0Ni5I2cuI3 — Mark Ebenhoch (@MarkEbenhoch) February 8, 2018

Mark is angry.

So angry at Chad that he blocked him.

Another Hollywood elitist shouting at a sexual assault survivor for stepping out of line with progressive thinking. ☕ https://t.co/NKuvZczT7f — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 8, 2018

For shame!

And Hollywood wonders why we don’t take them seriously, about anything.

