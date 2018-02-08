Chad Felix Greene, a popular Conservative, Jewish and gay voice in social media DARED tweet about people who are HIV positive being responsible for doing their part on a personal level to prevent the spread of the disease.

Greene is also himself HIV positive.

Sounds like being a responsible adult.

Seriously, who would take issue with such a stance on HIV.

Oh wait, that’s right. Hollywood types.

We’re pretty sure Mark doesn’t know Chad’s story.

That Chad was a victim of rape and intentionally infected with HIV somehow tells this Hollywood yahoo ‘everything’ he needs to know about him?

What a sweetheart.

And by sweetheart we mean complete and total dbag.

Mark is angry.

So angry at Chad that he blocked him.

For shame!

And Hollywood wonders why we don’t take them seriously, about anything.

