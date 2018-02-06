TFW a tweet doesn’t age well from the so-called Resistance Leader himself, Scott Dworkin.

When the stock market was roaring, according to twits like Dworkin it had nothing to do with Trump or the GOP and didn’t matter to normal, everyday Americans. But now that the market is starting to even out (hardly a crash) it’s suddenly ALL TRUMP’S FAULT and will kill puppies, orphans and old people.

Or something like that.

Scott Dworkin is the gift that keeps on giving.

Thanks for the laughs, Dorkin … err … Dworkin.

#Resist

