TFW a tweet doesn’t age well from the so-called Resistance Leader himself, Scott Dworkin.

When the stock market was roaring, according to twits like Dworkin it had nothing to do with Trump or the GOP and didn’t matter to normal, everyday Americans. But now that the market is starting to even out (hardly a crash) it’s suddenly ALL TRUMP’S FAULT and will kill puppies, orphans and old people.

Or something like that.

Scott Dworkin is the gift that keeps on giving.

Memo to @funder sometimes life comes at you fast!! — Tom Thurman (@Tommm1954) February 6, 2018

Super fast.

So to summarize… stocks skyrocket no big deal, it’s mainly rich people that own them. Stocks plummet…. oh my God everyone screwed and it’s Trump’s fault. — Adam (@Umzy32) February 6, 2018

Yuuuuuuup.

Dworkin cries himself to sleep every night because of Hillary's loss. — Zac (@Mistertbones) February 6, 2018

Possible.

So, we're all gonna DIE, right? — Brunie (@MyPugGrumble) February 6, 2018

You know, we’re not entirely sure. Probably though.

Ha!

@Heminator Besides, if half America does not have stock then the other half does have… — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 6, 2018

BUT ARMAGEDDON!

Thanks for the laughs, Dorkin … err … Dworkin.

#Resist

