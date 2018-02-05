We don’t pretend to understand what it is exactly that William Shatner is debating the usual suspects (aka DELICATE SJWs) who constantly troll and bitch at him, but we do understand that he destroys them all, one-by-one, without even trying.

This time he seems to be engaging with a bunch of angry harpies who have a queen?

SJWs have royalty? Who knew?

So the Queen who left (allegedly) is back blaming S&C. How many times did they say- we aren’t dating? How many blind eyes did she cast towards doxxing & harassment of them & their SO’s? You are crazy if you think they are to blame for what you put in motion, dearest bully.🙄 pic.twitter.com/PxMWhEFRqy — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 4, 2018

Did they call him ‘Sh*tner?’ HOW DARE THEY!

And seriously, this almost reads like Kirk dealing with Klingons.

Dearest bully – we like it.

This women might have some serious mental health issues. Do you think that your public shaming is helping at all? If you and others push her to the point that she ‘snaps’ and something serious happens or someone gets hurt, will you take responsibly? — Love And Rainbows (@LuvandbRainbows) February 5, 2018

This woman MIGHT have some serious mental health issues?

Sweetheart you know exactly who the queen is. So now she has “mental health issues?” Is this the direction the trolls want to go- shaming? All of us can see who you follow. You follow the trolls including the one that flipped out on Metin last night and she follows the Flutist.🙄 https://t.co/dW2Wzbnx3L — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2018

Who is this flutist?

*popcorn*

Its not fair to shame people either to make their problems public or in the guise of forcing them to get help because it only makes the problem, if any, worse😞 — RITA DIANE (@PochahontasGurl) February 5, 2018

Sounds like she made this public but what do we know? We’re just here for the fireworks.

Do you even understand the issue or are you just virtue signaling? The person I mentioned is one of the heads of the bully group. She creates the lies that the two stars are dating and tells the granny brigade how they have been lied to & to attack. https://t.co/ZCOuvcjmcg — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2018

Going to guess she’s virtue signaling.

It’s what SJWs do best.

So if queen Jess has mental health issues as implied by a troll this morning; where are her dear friends to convince her to get help? If this is the case (and one would think that with her bizarre belief of a romance when none exists that may be the case) then get her help.🙄 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2018

You’d think?

Sweetie, don’t take any responsibility for what you do and ‘say’ on twitter. Rather, turn it around on anyone who doesn’t agree or dares to say something critical. If disagreeing on Twitter is being ‘a troll’ than we are all trolls, including you — Love And Rainbows (@LuvandbRainbows) February 5, 2018

Sweetie?

Oh geez.

Being a troll is protecting the ones you are following from being called out on their actions by turning the tables and dogpiling so the real issue gets muddled. I do thank you for your assessment of the queen however. It’s spot on. https://t.co/cpSYZVeWJd — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2018

Who is this queen?!

WE MUST KNOW.

Whatever you have to tell yourself! But your behavior isn’t helping. Will you take responsibility if something bad happens to or because of this women or others? And laughable that you say muddling the real issues’ OMG pot meet kettle ✌🏻 I said my peace. — Love And Rainbows (@LuvandbRainbows) February 5, 2018

Love and rainbows.

K.

I’d be more worried about what you posted about her mental health versus my pointing out her post. Depending upon what side of the troll fandom you are on; they may get even by calling you out & doxxing you or perhaps your spouse if you are a stay at home. Just saying🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/SDBSfhzy83 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2018

Damn.

Wow that almost seems like a veiled threat — Love And Rainbows (@LuvandbRainbows) February 5, 2018

Huh?

It’s not veiled at all. That’s what they do. Do you know the story of the queen’s bestie who was sent to Tony’s bar to debunk the romance story? The friend discovered it was true. The queen couldn’t cope, dumped her & had her minions harass her.😱 And that was a friend of hers!🙄 https://t.co/N7YaOkd6V2 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2018

Seriously, this reads like some bizarre soap opera where SJWs bother a sci-fi legend.

Hrm, there could be a pilot in this.

