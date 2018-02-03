Watching Donna Brazile tweet ‘tough’ to Russians she thinks are reading her Twitter feed is one of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter in a long while.

Look out Russians, SHE’S GONNA RESIST!

Russia, if you’re listening or using your army of bots and trolls to divide and distort, read this tweet: We are Americans. We shall resist any and all attempts to destroy our democracy or discredit the pillars of democracy. No one is above the law. The truth shall prevail. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) February 2, 2018

We’re not a Democracy, Donna. And the only ones who think they are above the law while trying to destroy and discredit this country are named Clinton.

But we know you knew that because we read your book.

I think we can file this tweet under the heading #circularreporting — Cracker Jack (@cantrellr) February 2, 2018

The Russians are coming the Russians are coming!

Is Hillary going to pay money to the American people for the Mueller investigation which was costly and needless ? — Donna Renee Godsey (@DonnaReneeGods3) February 2, 2018

Russia Russia Russia!

Russia forced the DNC to rig the 2016 primary and launder money through state accounts? Yes, that should not be above the law, arrest the DNC! — Occupy the Democrats #FreePeterDouche (@OccupyTheDems) February 2, 2018

Da.

Hello, I work for Putin and am personally forwarding your tweet to him — make way for the percolator (@chessrockwell_) February 2, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA!

"Hello, Russia."

"Are you there?"

"It's me, Donna, from the USA. We met last week on Twitter."

"Hello?"

"I'll just leave a message."

"Please call me back. I'll be home after 6." — John Ioannou (@JohnIoannou74) February 3, 2018

Hillary says hi.

You're still on Twitter? — GoFCCYourself.com (@MemberBernie) February 3, 2018

The funny thing here is that most of the people calling her out are Bernie supporters … guess they haven’t forgotten that Donna helped Hillary cheat when debating Bernie during the primaries.

The Comedy Club awaits! Your second career! — Powered by Optimism! (@Barryco) February 2, 2018

Tip your waitress.

#Russia is always listening. You may speak directly to your frigde or toaster. Just keep them on. Mwa-ha-ha-ha! — Alex Bukovsky (@BungeeWedgie) February 3, 2018

Aww, these jokes just write themselves.

Thanks, Donna.

