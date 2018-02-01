Because we should totally take Dan Rather seriously when it comes to the truth and people hiding things.

You have to wonder what goes through Dan’s head when he tweets stupid things like this:

In my line of work I’ve come across many people with something to hide. And I have found, generally, that those who lash out the most are usually those who are most afraid about having the truth revealed. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 30, 2018

The father of fake news tweeting about someone else trying to hide the truth.

We don’t care who you are, that there is HILARIOUS.

You tried to influence a presidential election with a doctored fake document. #StopTalking https://t.co/9XVecq9foc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 1, 2018

SO. MUCH. BOOMAGE.

James Woods does not pull his punches.

Yikes.

Sorry @DanRather you lost the right to lecture anyone when you were fired from @CBSNews for lying about #GWB. Your credibility ended on that day. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸 (@lillymckim) February 1, 2018

Credibility? He don’t need to stinkin’ credibility.

.Hey, don’t pick on Dan. We wouldn’t have been able to start Pajamas Media if he hadn’t been such a despicable liar. — Roger Simon (@rogerlsimon) February 1, 2018

Fair.

@DanRather <<== The Patriarch of Fake news — SNARK-enfreude (@Fritzz2009) February 1, 2018

Indeed.

"Fake but accurate" "If it rings true, it is true" Same story, same side. — Rose (@_RoseT9) February 1, 2018

When did Rather get his reputation back? He and his producer tried to influence an election with the fake news produced by the team. — Marque Chanson (@Kriegshund) February 1, 2018

We’re not entirely sure he does have his reputation back.

True. Mr. Rather was the original KING of fake news (at least in my era) — Autry (@Autry) February 1, 2018

Father, Patriarch and the KING of fake news.

What a legacy, Dan.

