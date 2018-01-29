You’ve gotta wonder if Ana Navarro was literally shaking when she wrote this tweet.

If you find yourself comparing everything Trump does to Hitler and start exploiting the horrors of the Holocaust to make your point, it might be time to put the Twitter down. #TheMoreYouKnow

First, he came for Comey, & they didn’t speak out b/c they were Trump apologists Then, he came for McCabe, & they didn’t speak out b/c they were Trump apologists Next, he’ll come for Rosestein & they won’t speak out b/c they’re Trump apologists Last, he’ll come for Mueller… — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 29, 2018

Wow.

This broad has got to get a grip already.

Ana, Are you calling McCabe a liar? He said he was retiring. Now, he's taking the leave he has accumulated until he reaches his retirement date. That is pretty common practice. — William Keane (@largebill68) January 29, 2018

Right? We thought the whole departure thing was a mutual decision. At least that’s what Jim Acosta is telling people his ‘source’ said. So which is it, media type people? Did McCabe mutually decide to leave OR was Trump ‘literally Hitler’ and fired him?

Make up your minds.

Are you even paying attention??? — theone (@theone20152016) January 29, 2018

No, she’s not.

Honestly, we’re not sure she ever really was.

So he’s going after leakers and people compromised due to political bias in our intelligence agencies? And you have a problem with this why? — Brian Fletcher (@BrianFletcher7) January 29, 2018

Because he’s Trump.

That’s it.

Look, I know it's hard for you being a professional victim, but are you really comparing this to the Holocaust? Your kind will claim Trump is anti-Semitic yet compare spats with intelligence agencies to the Holocaust? — James Smith (@DroppinTheMitts) January 29, 2018

Pretty damn awful, ain’t it?

Political pressure forcing out DOJ employees is a lot like murdering millions of people — Dan 🌹 (@DoghouseDano) January 29, 2018

Somehow this awful comparison made total sense in her head.

If you think you're being clever with this Holocaust reference, you're actually disgusting. — Mitch (@mitch_won) January 29, 2018

She thought she was being deep and meaningful, and all she really managed to do was look like an insensitive ass.

But you be you, Ana.

