On International Holocaust Memorial Day, as the world remembered and mourned the six million innocent Jewish people who lost their lives, Sarah Sanders tweeted this with the #NeverForget hashtag to show not only her own respect for the day but Trump’s as well.

Proud to work for @POTUS who stands strong for Israel and all the Jewish people. #NeverForget #NeverAgainhttps://t.co/p3bQzZevXJ — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 28, 2018

And of course, this tweet brought out the nastiest of the nasty on Twitter.

We swear Sarah could tweet that the sky was blue and the Left would gnash their teeth and froth at the mouth.

Here are some of the grosser tweets from people who really should be ashamed and clearly weren’t spanked enough as children:

Classy is as classy does.

You *almost* didn’t turn this into an obscene pandering curtain call. — Jason Ross (@jasonjross) January 28, 2018

Huh?

Whatever.

You work for Obama? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 28, 2018

Because Obama was SUPER SUPPORTIVE of Israel.

It’s like these folks spent the entire Obama administration asleep.

Have you lost your damn mind? Stands up for Jews? No one who says nazis are ‘very fine people’ stands up for Jews. Sit down, Sarah. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 28, 2018

That’s. Not. What. Trump. Did. Or. Said.

But let’s not pretend Dana cares about facts.

What about standing for the law enforcement of the United States of America like the FBI in the intelligence agency? — Kenny W (@kennys2cent) January 28, 2018

Trump has actually been very vocal in his support of the men and women in blue; not sure what that has to do with remembering the Holocaust but you be you.

“I don’t wanna go to prison, I say noo…noo…noo…” 🎤 🎤 🎤 pic.twitter.com/oP0kRNzTg1 — 💦 Maria 🌎❄️ (@FingertipLit) January 28, 2018

And we’re supposed to believe women like Maria on the Left care about women’s rights and their well-being in this country.

Right.

That's great that he stands for Israel. How does he stand on #POC? His public statements seem to suggest a distinct bias against them. How about Muslims? Asking for a nation…. — TJ Downing (@realTJvegas) January 28, 2018

*sigh*

We sincerely hope Sarah doesn’t read these comments because OMG the stupid burns.

But in the meantime, keep on keepin’ on, Sarah.

