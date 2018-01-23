Damn Chuck, when you’ve even lost CNN?
This doesn’t look good, Democrats.
The further you get from it, the worse the Democrats DACA deal lookshttps://t.co/3QiyDJvXPE
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 23, 2018
From CNN (RIGHT?! We’re shocked too):
The point here is that even in the best case scenario — McConnell is good to his word, immigration legislation passes the Senate — the prognosis for that bill making it through the House and being signed into law by Trump is not at all good.
The Schumer deal reminds me of when the Oklahoma City Thunder traded James Harden to the Houston Rockets. In the immediate aftermath of the deal, you could see ways in which it might maybe make some sense. But, the further you got from the deal — and the better Harden played — the more one-sided, in Houston’s favor, the trade looked.
That’s what this shutdown deal looks like to me. Schumer gave in for the potential promise of a discussion about immigration in the Senate. With no such promise in the House or from the White House.
HAAAAAAAA.
deep breath from laughing so hard, followed by more laughing https://t.co/zp1ZSeVOmo
— Amy (@AmyOtto8) January 23, 2018
And gasping from the laughing.
Yeah, us too.
"That's what this shutdown deal looks like to me. Schumer gave in for the potential promise of a discussion about immigration in the Senate. With no such promise in the House or from the White House."
— Acorn Park (@AcornPark) January 23, 2018
There is no DACA deal.
— Lisa Stewart (@lisa0606) January 23, 2018
It gets worse and worse for Chuck.
And it just gets better and better for the GOP.
