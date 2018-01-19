Where have we heard rhetoric like this before?

It’s right there, on the tip of our tongue.

Stop. Treating. These. People. Like. PEOPLE. Trumpers are not redeemable and not worth redeeming in the first place. They're the justly-forgotten remnants of an inferior world (and inferior mindset) that the 21st Century people they HATE evolved beyond and escaped. https://t.co/IA83rUEUbk — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) January 17, 2018

Hrm.

Stop treating Trumpers like they are people.

Ok, so odds are this guy is just a desperate, lonely, angry troll, trolling for attention, but still.

Who tweets crap like this?

"Stop. Treating. These. People. Like. PEOPLE." See also: Hilter, Adolph

Goebbels, Josef

Lenin, V.I.

Jackson, Andrew

Calhoun, John For those of you who somehow can't grasp the concept of "Liberal Fascism", here's a prime example. — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) January 19, 2018

Wait, could it be fascism?

Because this sounds a LOT like something a fascist would say.

Where have we heard dehumanizing rhetoric like this before? 🤔 — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) January 19, 2018

It’s super familiar, right?

Thank you for your help in the 2018 and 2020 elections!

Keep up this kind of talk! It only helps Republicans. — CatV (@catmchale) January 19, 2018

The more unhinged these folks behave, the more it helps Trump.

We’ve been telling them this for over a year now … and they still just don’t get it.

Maybe we should just stop telling them and let them elect him, again.

You seem more hateful than "Trumpers" — Deuki Ray (@DeukiRay) January 19, 2018

Sadly, this is fairly common among the ‘tolerant Left’ these days.

Funny, you don't look all that evolved to me, Bob. Besides, that inferior world populated with those inferior people with their inferior mindsets worked & struggled & fought & died so you could have the luxury to say & write stupid things; you know, like what you've just written. — Troy Riser (@TroyRiser) January 19, 2018

This will only confuse Bob, but nice try.

Cruel.

Dehumanizing.

Sad. — Paige Rogers (@PaintingPastor) January 19, 2018

In other words, Bob.

Yup. And Bob has a blue check, which means Twitter is validating his opinion, at least according to their new rules.

So telling.

