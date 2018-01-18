The Trump administration is looking at ways to shield health workers who refuse to perform abortions or ‘treat’ transgender patients.

So basically they want to treat healthcare professionals as people who have jobs and not indentured servants.

Surely nobody would take issue with doctors and nurses not being forced to perform procedures they may disagree with performing, right? Freedom and stuff?

Oh, wait.

Abortion isn’t healthcare, Kamala.

And really, neither is having a sex change.

But you be you.

Trending

She is a typical Democrat.

Hey now, they only like that resistance crap when it’s their side resisting Trump.

They don’t believe in freedom.

Simplify things.

She’s saying, ‘OMG THEY’RE ALL BIGOTS BECAUSE THEY DONT’ WANT TO ABORT A BABY!’

Probably all in caps, too.

Since it became a talking point for the Democrats.

Abortion isn’t healthcare and this ain’t rocket science, Kamala.

