The Trump administration is looking at ways to shield health workers who refuse to perform abortions or ‘treat’ transgender patients.

Administration to shield health workers who refuse to perform abortions or treat transgender patients https://t.co/C1kfozI1ZD pic.twitter.com/deWAwp9PDR — POLITICO (@politico) January 17, 2018

So basically they want to treat healthcare professionals as people who have jobs and not indentured servants.

Surely nobody would take issue with doctors and nurses not being forced to perform procedures they may disagree with performing, right? Freedom and stuff?

Oh, wait.

Once again, health care for women and LGBTQ Americans is under attack by this Administration. https://t.co/lOGsSUyvCD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 18, 2018

Abortion isn’t healthcare, Kamala.

And really, neither is having a sex change.

But you be you.

So you'd force doctors to perform abortions and cut off penises. Sounds like personal agency is under attack by you. Also known as slavery. You ARE a good Democrat. — Lone Ranger Stranger Danger Zone (@mecantyping) January 18, 2018

She is a typical Democrat.

I get the first part. Not sure I get the second part. #Slavery was ended in 1860. — Vince Gottalotta (@VinceGottalotta) January 18, 2018

You might say they're "resisting" your shit, Kamala. — Thelonliest Monk (@corrcomm) January 18, 2018

Hey now, they only like that resistance crap when it’s their side resisting Trump.

"Bake That Cake!"

"Kill That Baby!"

"Remove That Penis!" Democrats don't believe in letting you have free will. — Ordy Packard – Amish Cyber Army (@TheOpulentAmish) January 18, 2018

They don’t believe in freedom.

Simplify things.

So, you're saying that health workers should not enjoy the same privacy protections as patients, or are you saying they should be forced to perform procedures against which they have a moral/medical objection? Please clarify. — Patsy Jones (@pjones59) January 18, 2018

She’s saying, ‘OMG THEY’RE ALL BIGOTS BECAUSE THEY DONT’ WANT TO ABORT A BABY!’

Probably all in caps, too.

Since when is the violent dismembering of a developing human considered healthcare? — #Nikki46 (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) January 18, 2018

Since it became a talking point for the Democrats.

Abortion is not health care. — Jon Christenson (@Melanchthon61) January 18, 2018

Abortion isn’t healthcare and this ain’t rocket science, Kamala.

Related:

AMAZING thread comparing Booker SCREAMING at Nielsen to Kamala Harris being politely asked to stop

BOOMARINO! Sarah Sanders’ takedown of Nancy Pelosi with 1 WORD is truly a DILLY DILLY moment