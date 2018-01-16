This. Is. Amazing.

And an absolutely sad reflection on what abuse is and isn’t acceptable with a woman depending on the political letter by her name.

Today Cory Booker basically screamed at Nielsen during a hearing and there is hardly a blip on the outrage monitor out there. But a year ago when Burr asked Kamala Harris to stop badgering a witness all we heard about for DAYS was how she was being silenced for being a woman.

Garrett Ventry did a terrific job drawing a comparison between the two events and the frankly disgusting bias against women who are on the Right.

Last year, the media blew up at Burr for nicely asking Kamala Harris to stop badgering a witness during a hearing. This year, Cory Booker basically screams at Nielsen during a hearing. No outrage defending her. Wonder what the difference between the two is? — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) January 16, 2018

Gosh, we have an idea.

If @SecNielsen was a Democrat and Sen. Booker was a Republican, my guess is that you'd see accusations of sexism and intimidation. — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) January 16, 2018

If their parties were switched all we’d hear about is how the Republican verbally ABUSED this woman and screamed at her.

Instead, the media is making Cory Booker out to be some blazing hero for yelling during a Senate Hearing. It was all theatrics, not substantive questions about Security and Immigration. — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) January 16, 2018

They’re pretending he’s not a giant bully and an ass, yup.

Here were the headlines when Republican Senators “interrupted” Senator Harris: pic.twitter.com/fqGzhktl0B — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) January 16, 2018

Kamala Harris was POLITELY asked to stop badgering someone … and that’s every woman who stands up to speak. But Neilsen literally gets screamed at and somehow that’s Booker being some sort of hero?

It’s “passionate” when a male Democrat Senator yells at a female Republican though: pic.twitter.com/ap9iwlu2Io — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) January 16, 2018

They call it ‘speaking out.’

We call it badgering and oppressing her.

But guess which narrative we’re going to hear for the next week?

