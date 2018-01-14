According to Jeff Bernstein’s own Twitter bio, he sits on the MSFS board for Georgetown University and for whatever reason wished a #MeToo moment on Allie Beth Stuckey because he thought she was insensitive.

Hi @Georgetown — someone on your MSFS board just told me he hopes I get sexually harassed or assaulted. Is this the kind of standard your university holds for your advisors? pic.twitter.com/O2CLUkYvcR — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 14, 2018

And which tweet did he think was Stuckey being insensitive?

False. The #metoo moment is a symptom of a broken world. https://t.co/xEtJVasdsN — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 13, 2018

She was replying to this:

"The #MeToo moment is a symptom of a broken legal system." Well argued @MargaretAtwood https://t.co/YLFIaQBUzM — Karen Mazurkewich (@karenmaz) January 13, 2018

So saying the #MeToo movement is a reflection of a broken world was supposedly insensitive enough for Bernstein to wish sexual harassment and or sexual assault on Stuckey.

Or…he’ll be promoted. Never underestimate the corruption and hypocrisy of the left. — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) January 14, 2018

This begs the question of whether or not someone should be penalized at work for something they write on social media. Some are of the mind that yes, absolutely people should be held accountable, and others disagree. The bigger point here though is that social media makes it very easy to say horrible things to strangers …

Only a misogynist would wish that upon you. But hey, he calls it as he sees it. — Anne Holcombe (@Anniekeefe) January 14, 2018

It’s OK for him to say that though, because in his twisted little mind he’s fighting Nazis. — Turd N Da Punchbowl (@turdNDaPB) January 14, 2018

Anyone who disagrees with today’s progressives is clearly a Nazi, duh.

What a gentleman. — Tookie (@Tookie_Toria) January 14, 2018

Why would they? They don’t see you as a human but as something beneath. It’ll take the light of God to smack them up the head — R.Figueroa. 🐻thoughts (@Flowenol2017) January 14, 2018

Bernstein did try and apologize:

What a hatefilled comment. I see he’s apologized that “you took it the wrong way”. 😡 There’s no other way to take it. — persister (@Aawojo) January 14, 2018

But we have to use screenshots because he locked his account …

Yeah, this sounds like he’s super apologetic.



He’s sorry she took it that way.

He would appreciate if she removed his tweet.

Well, we’re pretty sure she would have appreciated him not making that remark in the first place.

