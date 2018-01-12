Well what do you know, Twitter did something awesome.

Color us shocked.

Earlier this week, a third-grade teacher in Kansas took to Twitter for a social media experiment to show his class. And for some odd reason, Jimmy Kimmel writer Bess Kalb so offended by this teacher asking for help that she targeted him. Apparently, she went through his timeline and upon seeing posts she disagreed with politically attacked his character and bullied him.

This didn’t go over well in Twitter-dom (read about it here!). But luckily it looks like Twitter itself came through:

Well done, Twitter.

We give them a hard time for a lot of good reasons, but this was pretty kick ass.

Trending

So damn cool.

Please make this happen!

Related:

Delete your account: Jimmy Kimmel writer cries SEXISM after being called out for attacking a 3rd-grade teacher

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bess KalbJimmy KimmelKansasteacher