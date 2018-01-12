Well what do you know, Twitter did something awesome.

Color us shocked.

Earlier this week, a third-grade teacher in Kansas took to Twitter for a social media experiment to show his class. And for some odd reason, Jimmy Kimmel writer Bess Kalb so offended by this teacher asking for help that she targeted him. Apparently, she went through his timeline and upon seeing posts she disagreed with politically attacked his character and bullied him.

This didn’t go over well in Twitter-dom (read about it here!). But luckily it looks like Twitter itself came through:

👋 from Twitter HQ! We made an animated map so you can show your students how it spread around the world:https://t.co/zB83Q9KJeX pic.twitter.com/hrjoIu6B0u — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) January 12, 2018

Well done, Twitter.

We give them a hard time for a lot of good reasons, but this was pretty kick ass.

Honestly, I can’t Thank you enough for this! You all are the best! — C.J. Marple (@Marple82) January 12, 2018

Can't wait to hear what the students think! 📊🤓 — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) January 12, 2018

Maybe a video call with the class to explain how it was made? Awesome opportunity to inspire them to not only see the result but learn how they too can create their own questions and explore answers. — Travis Bogard (@TravisBogard) January 12, 2018

I'd be happy to! I love making data more accessible & fun — which is why it was a pleasure to create this visualization of your Tweet! DM if you're interested in anything else we can help with. — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) January 12, 2018

So damn cool.

Yep, there's still some good in you Twitter. #Hatsoff to you. — B. Winfield Huff (@hufco60) January 12, 2018

How cool is this? — john dickman (@john_dickman) January 12, 2018

Nice! Maybe this should be a visualization available for every tweet? (Or maybe it already is and I don't know how to access it?) — Jeff Dean (@JeffDean) January 12, 2018

Please make this happen!

