Lena Dunham and her boyfriend have broken up after more than five years together. Wait, is it ok to call Antonoff a boyfriend, or are we breaking some sort of gender fluid rule about what and who Dunham has been dating?

We can’t keep all of these SJW things straight.

Exclusive: Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have broken up after more than five years of dating. https://t.co/yEot9JpUlH pic.twitter.com/GqQzI5Xvhb — E! News (@enews) January 8, 2018

From ENews:

It’s over for Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff, a source tells E! News exclusively. The Girls star and Bleachers frontman, who first started dating in 2012, broke up in December. “It was mutual,” our insider says. “Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was.” Luckily, their split was far from messy, as the source adds, “They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on.”

It wasn’t messy … we think Ben Shapiro’s take is a tad bit funnier.

That’s how long it took him to saw off his own arm and escape the basement https://t.co/Hd6IbduaDz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 9, 2018

The ONLY thing that would have made this funnier is if he had said he gnawed his own arm off, but still, EL OH EL.

RUN JACK, BE FREEEEEEE!

5 years of emasculation is enough — phoenixgirl (@phxazgrl) January 9, 2018

Or it could have been the photos of her eating cake, naked in a bathroom stall.

Who knows?

Good Jack. — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) January 9, 2018

Did he finally realize he was dating Lena Dunham? — Jenika Enoch ⨺💀 (@icemyeyes) January 9, 2018

That would startle anyone.

Opticians save lives. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 9, 2018

Not all heroes wear capes.

He realized he was attracted to women. — Voice of Privilege (@VoiceOfPrivileg) January 9, 2018

SO mean … but Lena brought so much of this on herself.

Related:

ROFLMAO, OH honey! Chelsea Handler promotes her psychiatrist’s new book and Twitter just LOSES it

Now do CHELSEA: Conservative women SHRED Alyssa Milano for attacking Ivanka and her #TimesUp support

But OPRAH! Weinstein accusers claim they were NOT invited to the Golden Globes